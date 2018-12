The Hills: New Beginnings

In the reboot no one saw coming, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt and others are coming back for more drama, tears, and one-liners. Of course, boozy nights at L.A. nightclubs will most likely be replaced with child playdates. Almost all the women on The Hills are moms now, so something tells me the juiciness in the reboot will be more akin to Big Little Lies than anything else. Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari aren't returning, sadly, but there will be some new faces—including The O.C. star Mischa Barton. Premiering in 2019 on MTV