What Are The Best TV Shows With 40 Episodes Or Less?

Listen, sometimes you're in the mood to binge-watch a very loooooong TV show, like Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, or Law & Order: SVU.

CBS / ABC / NBC

But, other times, you want a really great show that you can watch in just a few days, and it turns out to be so good that it sticks with you long after you're done.

The Haunting of Hill House remains one of the best shows I've ever watched. Period. Netflix

So, I want to know which TV shows with less than 40 episodes are 100% worth watching. Give me the well-known ones but also the underrated ones, too.

*me, standing on my couch screaming to the heavens* "EVERYONE PLEASE WATCH SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS!" Facebook Watch

Maybe you're like me, and you will always recommend Fleabag. Like, I have watched this show so many times, and I find something new to love (and cry over) every time I rewatch it.

Prime Video

Perhaps you're someone who loves a limited series, and one of the best you've ever watched is Chernobyl. Not only was the acting phenomenal, but it was so well put together it made you nauseous watching it. It's a hard watch, but you recommend it every time.

HBO

Maybe the only logical answer to this question for you is Derry Girls because, with just 19 episodes, it's somehow one of the funniest and most heartfelt series you've ever watched.

Netflix

Heck, perhaps you need more people to experience the absolute masterpiece that is Over the Garden Wall. The animation is stunning and Wirt and Greg were two of the best characters on TV, in your opinion.

Cartoon Network

So, in the comments below, tell us which TV shows with 40 episodes or less you recommend and WHY, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!