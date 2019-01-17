All the Best Twitter Reactions to Last Night's "Riverdale" Drama

Carolyn Twersky
Photo credit: SHANE HARVEY

Warning: Riverdale Season 3 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.

Finally, Riverdale is back and better than ever. The midseason premiere left us reeling. We got declarations of love from Choni, hot make outs from Veggie, and one hell of a cliffhanger. If you were freaking out as you watched Archie's seemingly lifeless face flash across your TV screen, don't worry, you're not alone. Here are the best Twitter reactions to episode nine of Riverdale.

Archie's Supposed Death:

The biggest shocker of the night occurred in the last few seconds of the episode, when Archie seemed to be unresponsive, a victim of a bear attack. Of course, fans did not take this well...

Some didn't believe that Riverdale would kill off such a major character.

While others were too emotional to think about the legitimacy of it.

Of course, fans were mad about the prospect of Archie Andrews being dead (that means no more abs!).

Veggie's Kiss:

And then there was the moment we've been waiting for since Charles Melton and Camila Mendes became Instagram official...a Veggie kiss.

Honestly, running Le Bonne Nuit has seemed to really bring these two together, and I see a long relationship in their future.



All the other crazy events that occurred:

And then there was everything else that went down in the episode. Like Choni's crime spree, the Gargoyle Gang's sudden ubiquity, and Jughead's new strict Serpent law. Of course, fans had opinions on all of this.




There was something so satisfying about seeing Archie stab Hiram, even if it wasn't real.

If Cheryl and Toni are permanently thrown out of the Serpents, I'm protesting.



