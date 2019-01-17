All the Best Twitter Reactions to Last Night's "Riverdale" Drama

From Seventeen

Warning: Riverdale Season 3 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.



Finally, Riverdale is back and better than ever. The midseason premiere left us reeling. We got declarations of love from Choni, hot make outs from Veggie, and one hell of a cliffhanger. If you were freaking out as you watched Archie's seemingly lifeless face flash across your TV screen, don't worry, you're not alone. Here are the best Twitter reactions to episode nine of Riverdale.

Archie's Supposed Death:

The biggest shocker of the night occurred in the last few seconds of the episode, when Archie seemed to be unresponsive, a victim of a bear attack. Of course, fans did not take this well...

Some didn't believe that Riverdale would kill off such a major character.

Me sitting here knowing Archie ain’t dead and they just wasting their time trying to make us believe he is....... #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/fBoY0Op6tL - Savannah Lindsay (@kurva_slh) January 17, 2019

While others were too emotional to think about the legitimacy of it.

Of course, fans were mad about the prospect of Archie Andrews being dead (that means no more abs!).

If anything happens to Archie I swear to god #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/pFm3quCiaW - Ali Rex (@AEJONESS) January 17, 2019

no. no. no. im don't wanna believe that archie is actually dead nope. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/5MvhV2TRFc - Nicole Decena (@nicoledecena74) January 17, 2019

Veggie's Kiss:

And then there was the moment we've been waiting for since Charles Melton and Camila Mendes became Instagram official...a Veggie kiss.

Honestly, running Le Bonne Nuit has seemed to really bring these two together, and I see a long relationship in their future.





Find you someone that will look at you the way Reggie looks at Veronica #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/5LD7Jw8J30 - Lowkëy (@ChimPin__) January 17, 2019

Archie, who? This is it. This the only Veronica ship I care about: VEGGIE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/PzBxPye52j - meels (@ser_snark) January 17, 2019





All the other crazy events that occurred:

And then there was everything else that went down in the episode. Like Choni's crime spree, the Gargoyle Gang's sudden ubiquity, and Jughead's new strict Serpent law. Of course, fans had opinions on all of this.





me when jughead didn’t take the mask off from that guy#riverdale pic.twitter.com/eGD5llHrOV - meri (@luvingheart_) January 17, 2019







Cheryl "we'll go but we're keeping our jackets" Blossom is an icon until the end #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ETDhX5i6FN - Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 17, 2019

Cheryl and Toni turning back up to their mansion while Jughead and his ‘friends’ catch hypothermia in their rat infested trailers #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/0BXnCnuoED - ￼ (@lovepetsch) January 17, 2019

There was something so satisfying about seeing Archie stab Hiram, even if it wasn't real.

Me watching Hiram get stabbed, even if it’s just an hallucination. Small victories 😭 #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/DEHB2gtguN - Karls (@karlanoellee) January 17, 2019

If Cheryl and Toni are permanently thrown out of the Serpents, I'm protesting.





Jughead is really kicking fangs, Toni, and Cheryl out of the serpents #riverdale pic.twitter.com/hp45DATDEF - Carmennnnnn_ 2.0 (@carmenpart2) January 17, 2019





