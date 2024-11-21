The best UK restaurants for pre-theatre dining

Southwark’s In Horto is a great option before a show at the Globe theatre

You’ve got tickets to see Donny Osmond as Pharaoh or Sigourney Weaver as Prospero; you’re ready for a rollicking all-male Pirates of Penzance experience, the gentle antics of Peppa Pig, or the power of War Horse. Whatever your theatrical flavour, you need sustenance before curtain-up. Here are 20 pre-theatre places to know, serving everything from appealing brasserie dishes and top-notch pizzas to tapas, seafood or a famous afternoon tea.

London

Jamie Oliver Catherine St, Covent Garden

Got tickets for The Tempest at Theatre Royal Drury Lane? Then dine next door, at Jamie Oliver’s restaurant where the set menu (£27/£31 for two/three courses offered 12-6pm) is rich with comfort-food classics such as cumberland sausage and mash, rump steak with bearnaise sauce and chips, and spotted dick and custard. If you’re heading to a theatreland panto, this is a perfect spot for children too (£15 for two courses plus drink).

What’s on: Sigourney Weaver plays Prospero in Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane from December 7

Lasdun, South Bank

Lasdun is from popular Marksman pub in Hackney - Anton Rodriguez

Named after the architect of London’s National Theatre on the South Bank, and run by the team behind the popular Marksman pub in Hackney, Lasdun is just steps away from the Olivier, Lyttelton and Dorfman theatres. Pull up a seat from 5pm for a pre-theatre brasserie-style meal that could include crab soup and brown crab on toast, beef shin and cep pie, and plum-almond tart. It’s £32 for two courses, £38 for three.

What’s on: Oscar Wilde’s much-loved comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, plays at the Lyttelton Theatre from November 21

In Horto, Southwark

Dishes at In Horto are cooked in a wood-fired oven

It’s all about rustic garden dining under a rattan roof – blankets provided – in the beating urban heart of Southwark, just minutes from the iconic Globe theatre. Share dishes hot from the wood-fired oven such as roasted fennel and artichoke hearts with quinoa and bitter leaves, and half a roast chicken with confit onion gravy, or baked whole cauliflower with romesco. The £25 menu is offered until 6.30pm.

What’s on: Poet laureate Simon Armitage’s version of Hansel & Gretel – suitable for all – opens November 29 at the Globe theatre

Sael, St James

Sael is Jason Atherton’s latest venture

This relaxed British brasserie, a September opening from chef-restaurateur Jason Atherton has settled into its stylish, airy space between Regent Street and Haymarket. The cracking-value early-bird prix fixe menu makes a perfect pre-theatre pit-stop: £28/£32 for two/three courses that might include fishcake with smoked mussel sauce, or Blythburgh pork chop with fries, and could finish with a lemon posset and yogurt ice cream.

What’s on: Samuel Beckett’s existential masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, plays at the Theatre Royal, Haymarket until December 21. So too does Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out (November 28-January 5)

Bradley’s, Swiss Cottage

A much-loved neighbourhood restaurant, just round the corner from Hampstead Theatre. Its contemporary “British food with a French accent” approach means that dishes such as stilton with chicory, radicchio and walnuts, confit duck leg with cabbage and parsnip, and crème brûlée might feature on the set menu (£29/£33 for two/three courses) served from 5pm. That’s plenty of time to walk round the corner for the evening’s performance.

What’s on: Simon Russell Beale takes the lead role in Tom Stoppard’s play, The Invention of Love, selling fast at Hampstead Theatre, opening December 4

South East England

Fatto a Mano, Brighton

Fatto a Mano serves up arguably the best pizzas in Brighton - Xavier Buendia

Exemplary Neapolitan pizzas, hot from the oven, and served all day (till 10pm) just a few minutes’ walk from Brighton’s Theatre Royal. Expect all the classics, plus the smash-hit lasagne pizza with bechamel, beef ragú and smoked provola cheese, or the vegan ‘nduja, fried aubergine and olives. Children – naturalmente – are well-fed too.

What’s on: 101 Dalmatians: the Musical from December 17. Daniel Fish’s production of Elektra, Sophocles’ powerful tale of grief and vengeance, follows in January ahead of a West End run, at the Theatre Royal Brighton

The Brasserie, Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

The Brasserie is on-site at Chichester Festival Theatre

There are rich cultural pickings at the Chichester Festival Theatre – from comedy and original theatre to concerts and community activities – and a cracking on-site restaurant for a meal before taking your seat. Soup or terrine to start, maybe, then braised ox cheek with parsnip mash or a root vegetable pithivier with red cabbage, and a tiramisu to finish. Choose from one, two or three courses for £21.50, £29.75 or £37.75.

What’s on: A Christmas concert with Chichester Cathedral Choir and The Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Collingwood, December 3-7, at Chichester Festival Theatre

East of England

The Cambridge Chop House, Cambridge

A spot to know in central Cambridge for quality meat (and the rest) treated well – and just moments from the independent Cambridge Arts and larger Corn Exchange theatres. Pre-theatre menus, offered up to 6pm (£22/£29 for two/three courses), include the likes of haggis fritters and a beetroot-whisky mayo, treacle-cured pork ribeye, and roasted shallot tart with braised red cabbage for non-meat eaters. A children’s menu ticks all the boxes too, as do desserts, though a pit-stop ice cream at Jack’s Gelato a few doors down could tempt.

What’s on: Cinderella plays at the Cambridge Arts Theatre (from November 28); Strictly’s Anton du Beke brings festive song and dance to the Corn Exchange (December 12)

Prelude, Norwich

Prelude is on-site at Norwich’s Theatre Royal - Richard Jarmy

An airy space on the ground floor of Norwich’s Theatre Royal, and a spot to know before you take your seats. On offer: pomegranate chicken with tabbouleh, perhaps followed by grilled bass with sauce vierge, or mushroom risotto. You can come back at the interval for dessert if you prefer – maybe poached pear with chocolate crémeux or raspberry frangipane tart. It’s two courses for £27, three for £32, and a two-course children’s menu is offered before selected shows.

What’s on; Aladdin opens December 7, and the National Theatre’s award-winning production of JB Priestley’s classic, An Inspector Calls, runs from January 21

South West England

Pintxo, Bath

Basque-style tapas is the order of the day at Pintxo in Bath

Drop into Pintxo for Basque-style tapas and a glass of something – sherry, maybe – at this spot to know in Bath’s theatre district. No bookings, but food is served briskly and doors open at 5pm midweek, and you grab a post-show bite too as they’re open till 10pm. Expect the likes of mussels with spicy chorizo and sourdough, artichokes with serrano ham and burnt Basque cheesecakes.

What’s on: Sasha Regan’s acclaimed all-male production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance opens December 2 at the Theatre Royal Bath

Fletchers, Plymouth

Good Food Guide-recommended Fletchers is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the Theatre Royal, and its £25 two-course early-bird menu, offered 5.30-6.30pm (and at lunch) makes it a perfect pre-theatre spot to know. On the menu could be curried cauliflower soup with spiced cauliflower and onion bhaji, followed by slow-roast pork belly, pork croquette and celeriac purée. Make it three courses (£30) by adding a coconut choux bun with mango salsa.

What’s on: The National Theatre’s acclaimed touring production of War Horse opens on the Lyric stage, Theatre Royal Plymouth, on November 26

Midlands

RSC Rooftop Restaurant, Stratford-on-Avon

RSC Rooftop Restaurant is the perfect place for a pre-theatre cocktail in Stratford-on-Avon

With spectacular views over the river Avon, beautiful even on the greyest of days, this is a fun, relaxed place to gather before a play at the Royal Shakespeare Company flagship theatre. On the something-for-everyone menu you’ll find the likes of ham hock terrine with piccalilli as a starter, followed by slow-cooked pork belly with winter root veg, or smoked applewood cheese and pea risotto, and to finish a Baileys crème brûlée. A children’s menu, or half-portions of some dishes are available.

What’s on: Shakespeare’s evergreen rom-com, Twelfth Night, opens December 5 at the Royal Shakespeare Company

North West England

The Quarterhouse, Lancaster

The Quarterhouse is right by The Duke’s Playhouse in Lancaster

Barely a minute’s walk from The Duke’s Playhouse is The Quarterhouse, a cosy spot perfect for early-bird diners. Book between 5 and 6pm Tuesday to Friday for an £18.50 steal that includes a choice from the “nibbles” section – bread from award-winning Lovingly Artisan bakery with salsa verde dip perhaps – and two “small plates” such as homemade gnocchi with black garlic and chive oil, and wild mushroom profiteroles with blue cheese whip.

What’s on: The Borrowers until December 31. Look out for Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit from 25 February, at The Dukes

20 Stories, Manchester

Head to the 19th floor of 1 Spinningfields to find glamorous 20 Stories restaurant and cocktail bar. The Manchester skyline is as striking at night as it is during the day, and the food matches. A pre-theatre menu (three courses for £37.50, served midweek 5.30-6.30pm) might include chicken-ham terrine with sourdough toast, flat iron steak and fries, and pear cheesecake with salted caramel ice cream. Then it’s 19 floors down and over the road to the equally glamorous Opera House.

What’s on: Only Fools and Horses: the Musical, on tour from the West End until November 23, at Opera House Manchester

Pinion, Prescot

Gary Usher’s bistro is the place to know if you’re heading to the magnificent Shakespeare North Playhouse with its traditional timber-framed Cockpit Theatre. True to form, Usher offers a cracking deal: his pre-theatre menu is two courses for just £23 (offered 12-6pm). Salt & pepper calamari, followed by Scouse beef pie and chips could tempt, and there’s a separate children’s menu. Add a sundae dessert for £7.

What’s on: Alice in Wonderland from November 22; look out also for a 90s reworking of Shakespeare’s comedy Love’s Labour’s Lost, opening February 28, at Shakespeare North Playhouse

North East England

Blackfriars, Newcastle

Blackfriars claims to be the oldest dining room in the UK

Once a Dominican friary, now a characterful dining room – it claims to be the oldest in the UK – Blackfriars is just a three-minute walk from the Tyne Theatre & Opera House. A hearty set early-evening menu (£27/£33 for two/three courses and plenty of choice) could be fishcakes with tartare sauce followed by chicken-leek pot pie with kale slaw, and a pecan treacle tart. A ‘Little Monks’ children’s menu runs alongside with a one-course option for £9.

What’s on: Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs panto opens December 6. The theatre’s strong comedy line-up includes current star of Strictly Come Dancing, Chris McCausland, on January 29, at the Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Crucible Kitchen, Sheffield

If you have tickets for a Friday or Saturday evening performance at The Crucible, book ahead for a three-course pre-show meal at the Crucible Kitchen (£30, including a drink) in the theatre’s lower foyer. Expect plenty of choice and dishes such as smoked salmon and crab ballotine with mango and watercress salad; stuffed butternut squash with a wild mushroom sauce; and chocolate and raspberry torte. The Kitchen is open at other times for light bites and drinks.

What’s on: The comedy rock musical, Little Shop of Horrors, opens December 7

Bettys, Harrogate

Drop into this famous tearoom for a café experience, or book well ahead to do afternoon tea in style in the Imperial Room. The £29.95 spread, served on white-clothed tables, includes savoury éclairs, delicate sandwiches, exquisite miniature cakes and, of course, as much tea as required (or fizz for an extra charge). Just as much care is taken with the children’s menu, and Harrogate Theatre, which celebrates its 125th birthday in 2025, is a five-minute walk away.

What’s on: Beauty and the Beast opens November 27 at Harrogate Theatre

Scotland

The Gardener’s Cottage, Edinburgh

You’ll find The Gardener’s Cottage just moments from The Edinburgh Playhouse

A peaceful spot in a simple garden setting moments from The Edinburgh Playhouse. A £35 three-course pre-theatre menu, served at the restaurant’s communal tables between 5 and 5.30pm draws on kitchen garden produce to offer the likes of smoked carrot tartare with black garlic mayo, pheasant with pearl barley and celeriac, and a financier with pear sorbet.

What’s on: Donny Osmond plays Pharaoh in Joseph & the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at The Edinburgh Playhouse. The show starts a UK tour in Edinburgh on December 3

Gamba, Glasgow

Gamba is one of Glasgow’s top spots for seafood - Naomi Vance

Serving up seafood in Glasgow for more than 25 years, and an established favourite for theatre-goers (it’s just 10 minutes’ walk from the city’s historic Theatre Royal), Gamba is a place for classics done with flair. Go full-on fish with December’s £38.50 three-course pre-theatre menu (with choices and a glass of wine) of fish soup, followed by stone bass with Caesar salad and prawns, and warm sticky toffee pudding. Non-fish fans are looked after too.

What’s on: The Scottish Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker, a seasonal favourite, opens December 6, at the Theatre Royal