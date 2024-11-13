The best water bottles

Since Blue Planet II aired late last year, there's been a shift away from single-use plastic in public opinion. As of 2017, a million plastic bottles were bought across the globe each minute, with many of these destined for landfill or the ocean rather than the recycling centre. We're only just coming to terms with the effects this may have.

While many still cling to throwaway bottles, reusable ones are sharply on the rise; their ubiquity on TV hit Love Island brought to the fore their fashion credentials, with trendy brands like Chilly's leading the way.

Whether you're commuting, hiking, or at the gym, a reusable water bottle is a handy way of ensuring you get enough water throughout the day while not wasting any plastic. Luckily, they don't come too pricey, at round £10-30 for a sturdy, durable bottle that should last years.

Here are our favourites...

Chilly's black stainless steel 500ml

Why we like it: Simple, durable and stylish

£22, Amazon

Chilly's stainless steel water bottle

Chilly's is almost synonymous with reusable water bottles, thanks in part to their popularity with Instagram's most famous fashion and fitness influencers, many of whom have their own Chilly's lines. They come in a range of sizes, styles and colours.

But it's not all hype, and, having used one for almost a year now, I've found it to be remarkably durable. I quite like the textured feel of the bottle, which makes it a little less slippery than some steel options and prevents it feeling too cold or hot to the touch. The cap screws on and off really easily (you may be surprised to hear that many companies haven't yet nailed this aspect).

The lip, for me, is well sized. If it's too large, you risk spilling water all over you clothes; if too small, it's not a comfortable fit for the mouth. Chilly's is just right. I also find that, while some steel bottles can leave a slight lingering metallic flavour, these ones don't.

Water stays hot for a long time – though I'm not sure about the 12 hours claim – and remains cold throughout the day; ideal if you're on a long walk or a hike. A downside is that I find the steel area onto which the cap is screwed can rust – though a brief scrub with a scourer can fix that. You also do need a brush to ensure it's kept clean.

Otherwise, you can't go far wrong with a Chilly's water bottle.

VonShef glass drinking bottles (set of 2) 550ml each

Why we like it: A sturdy glass bottle, and you get a set of two

£19.99, Amazon

vonshef water bottles

I was a big fan of this glass water bottle from VonShef, which handily comes in a set of two, making it very reasonably priced. Glass doesn't keep water quite as cool for quite as long as stainless steel, but if you're drinking regularly, I'd say this is a good option.

It's relatively lightweight, though again steel outperforms glass in that department. You can keep hot drinks in glass (unlike some plastic), but the glass itself will heat up and your hot beverage has to be consumed quickly as it won't retain heat like the steel.

On the (strong) plus side, glass is good at not affecting the flavour, so you can leave this one on your desk all day and keep sipping from the it without ever scrunching your nose up at the odd infused flavour. The lip, just like the Chilly's, is just the right size. You'll also have no excuses for not keeping it clean, as you'll see any scum that builds up over time.

Glass is slippery, so the VonShef bottle comes with silicone grips, which are comfortable to hold. They do, however, emit a slight silicone scent, which should ease off with time.

Finally, the cap has a ribbon-like handle which is useful if you want to attach it to a rucksack with a karabiner, or just hold it by your finger.

A well-designed, simple product.

Blue Dopper bottle 450ml

Why we like it: It's light and easy to clean

£12.49, Oxfam

dopper plastic water bottle

These bottles are made of polypropylene, which is a hard, durable plastic. It's safe to use, and BPA-free. One benefit is that this bottle is machine washable, although you can also unscrew it about a quarter of the way down the bottle, which enables easy hand cleaning (and it means you can quickly fill it up too).

The lip is well sized, and I like that you can stand it on either end, rather than just one side like most. It doesn't keep water cold for quite as long as the metal bottles, but you should get through the 450ml capacity in no time at all.

The best of the rest

We tested a range of bottles, and while the following didn't come out on top in their field (stainless steel, glass or hard plastic), they are still worth considering.

Jerry 550ml stainless steel water bottle

£17.99, Jerry Bottle

Jerry stainless steel water bottle

I'm a big fan of the utilitarian, almost military design of the Jerry bottle. It keeps water very cold or hot (boiling water left in overnight remained hot the next morning). All the profits go to water projects in India and Africa, which is a nice touch.

However, I found that a couple of things let it down slightly. Firstly, the lip is big, and it's easy to spill water if you're not careful. Secondly, as it's fully steel, replacing the lid is pretty loud and clunky. Fine on top of a mountain – less so in a boardroom meeting, or at the cinema.

Klean Kanteen do a similar-looking bottle, albeit with a bamboo rather than metal top, though it's a little more expensive at £25.

Daylesford Clima white bottle, 500ml

£29, Daylesford

Daylesford water bottle

Organic farm and retailer Daylesford have branched out into reusable bottles, pairing up with Clima on this bottle, which looks rather like a milk bottle (which I quite like). As a top stainless steel bottle, it keeps water suitably cold or hot, and the cap screws on and off easily (some don't).

According to Tim Field, an environmental scientist at Daylesford, Clima takes part in the Treedom project to offset the carbon footprint of manufacturing the bottles, by planting trees around the world.

The only thing that let it down, really, is that the white coating quickly got dirty, so it won't look nice and pristine for long.

Brita Fill & Go Vital bottle, 600ml

£9.99, Amazon

Brita plastic water bottle

A hard, BPA-free plastic that feels sturdy and durable. What sets this bottle apart is the filter which, if you live in an area with nasty-tasting tap water, can be useful (this comes with added cost however, as the filter apparently only lasts a month, and a pack of eight will set you back over a tenner).

Drinking is done through a nozzle, which is covered by a large cap, so it should prevent any leakage. However, my cap snapped off pretty quickly, which lost it points.

Hydroflask with flexcap 21oz (600ml)

£17.97, Hydroflask

Hydroflask

I found this stainless steel bottle easy on the eye, and I liked that it gave you the option of a normal lid and a nozzle. However, I felt it was let down by a couple of factors. Firstly, the lid was a little cumbersome to put on, taking a while to quickly fit into place. It also didn't keep hot water as hot as some competitors which, considering its price, is significant.

Sigg Hot and Cold One, 500ml

From £20.04, Amazon

Sigg stainless steel

This old-school Swiss brand's thermal bottle is great at maintaining the temperature of hot and cold water. However, there's a button that has to be pushed to open the cap, and you have to make sure it's unlocked (I often forgot, spending a while manically pressing it). Presumably, this prevents spillages in the rucksack, which is useful – but also a bit of a faff.

Memobottle flat reusable bottle, 750ml

£30.25, Amazon

Memobottle plastic water bottle

The one thing that makes this BPA-free plastic bottle stand out is its shape – it's flat, enabling it to slide slickly into a briefcase or handbag. The one I tested is the size of A5 paper, but cheaper A6 and A7 options are available. Surprisingly it's not that comfortable to hold compared with a rounded bottle, and the lip is a little small for my liking. Still, there's certainly a place for it in the market.

Sigg Iffley Road, 600ml

£18, Iffley Road

sigg plastic water bottle

Another one from Sigg, this hard-plastic non-BPA bottle is handy in that you can do everything in one hand (just pick it up, bite the nozzle and drink). Pushing the nozzle back into place, essential to avoid spilling, is a little more annoying though, as it has to be down with the teeth or, I found, the chin. Usefully, you can open the bottle on the body for easy cleaning.

A user's guide to water bottles

Stainless steel, plastic or glass: what type of bottle should I choose?

There are several types, but the main ones you'll come across are stainless steel, glass and hard plastic. Some come with built-in filters, ideal if you're in a location that has iffy-tasting water. Others (mostly stainless steel), can be used for hot or cold drinks – usually with a guarantee of 12 and 24 hours respectively.

Check the bottle is BPA-free (all reviewed here are), as the chemical, often found in food and drink containers, is thought to interfere with our hormones and lead to health risks.

"Stainless steel is very robust and stable," says Tim Field, an environmental scientist at Daylesford. "It can be washed time and again, though it has to be hand washed, as they often come with a thermal lining that can't be machine washed."

Steel also has eco-credentials. "From my perspective as an environmentalist, steel's great because it's very easily recycled. If you do end up driving over it, if it somehow breaks, or that cap loses its seal, it can be recycled."

Glass bottles are another good option, particularly as some people don't like the metallic taste you can get from steel. Glass doesn't tend to impact too much on the drink's flavour. Like stainless steel, if you ever do need to get rid of your bottle, it can be recycled. The downside, however, is that glass bottles won't keep hot drinks warm for that long (and you can burn yourself on the glass if you're not careful). It's also a potential hazard if you have young children, for obvious reasons.

Hard-plastic bottles are often machine washable, but you'll have to weigh up the environmental impact of plastic production. "The problem with plastic," says Field, "is that you can only ever down-cycle them, never recycle. It degrades every time you recycle it. Steel and glass are fully recyclable."

Other options include bamboo and aluminium, though we haven't included any here, as many report a strong impact on flavour.

Looking after your reusable water bottle

You'll need to wash your water bottle regularly. When the Telegraph's lifestyle team submitted their water bottles for lab testing earlier this year, all sorts of nasty bacteria were found inside, including E.coli and Klebsiella.

Some can be machine washed (particularly the hard plastic ones) though most steel options shouldn't be, as it can wear away the thermal lining. Others can be opened at the body for easy scrubbing. For some, however, a long brush may be necessary. Use hot water and a bit of soap when cleaning.

We tested some of the top models on offer, putting them through their paces by dumping them in bags, using them at the gym and, where possible, evaluating their suitability for keeping hot drinks hot.