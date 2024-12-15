The best waterproof jackets for men: get outdoors whatever the weather with our expert-tested picks

I didn’t think it was possible for my cat to respect me less. That was until he caught me testing a waterproof jacket in the shower. Him, motionless in the hallway, a textbook look of feline disapproval painted across his face. Me, slowly rotating behind a glass screen like a Gore-Tex doner kebab.

What he doesn’t understand is that modern rain gear makes braving the elements far less miserable. Gone are the clammy rubberised raincoats of old. Today’s lightweight shell jackets incorporate clever fabric technologies that keep the rain sealed out without leaving you steaming inside.

With that in mind, I put some of the best men’s waterproof jackets to the test in the name of keeping you dry and comfortable, no matter the forecast.

At a glance

Why you should trust me

When it comes to outdoor gear and activewear, I’ve seen it all. Over the past decade, I’ve reviewed countless products – from hiking boots to bike helmets, trail-running shoes to walking trousers – putting them through their paces in all manner of conditions. I keep a close eye on industry trends and innovations, ensuring I’m always up to speed on what works and what doesn’t. And, as my other half would tell you, I have a borderline obsessive love of outerwear. If there’s one thing I know, it’s jackets – and I’m here to help you find the right one.

How I tested

As I’m sure Dale Berning Sawa, who recently reviewed kitchen stand mixers for the Filter, would agree, you can’t make a cake without breaking eggs. Similarly, you can’t test a waterproof jacket without getting wet.

I live on the Northumberland coast, where there’s no shortage of inclement weather. I compared the jackets by walking briskly on the beach for at least two hours in each one, working up enough of a sweat to assess breathability while also monitoring how well the fabric deflected rain.

I also took a few jackets with me on a hiking trip to Cumbria, where I subjected them to some typically dreich Lakeland conditions. And just to be extra rigorous, I wore each one in a cold shower for three minutes a pop.

I tested 15 top-rated waterproof jackets over three months, whittling them down to a shortlist of seven, including three top picks.

Once tested, the jackets sourced for this article are being donated to Alpkit’s Continuum initiative. The brand accepts donations of outdoor clothing, passing them on to those who need them most through its network of charity partners.

The best waterproof coats and jackets for men in 2024

Best overall waterproof jacket:

Montane Torren

Wearing a coat in the shower might seem ridiculous, but Montane’s new Torren jacket was worth the indignity. Winner of a prestigious ISPO (the renowned outdoor- and sports-industry trade fair) award for 2024, it’s a masterclass in balancing performance, sustainability and functional design.

Why we love it

The magic lies in Montane’s new Petrichor technology – a three-layer waterproof fabric that’s free from the harmful PFC/PFAS chemicals often found in these types of materials, yet highly breathable, lightweight and easy to move in. It’s also impressively quiet and “uncrinkly” – crinkling is an issue I’ve encountered with other PFAS-free options, such as Gore-Tex’s ePE.

I tested the Torren on a wet, fast-paced ascent of Great Rigg in the Lake District, backpack and all, where it shrugged off the persistent rain. The fabric’s breathability is excellent, bolstered by pit zips that offer extra ventilation when needed. On the way back down, with the wind howling and temperatures dropping, I stayed comfortable wearing it over just a base layer and fleece.

In terms of features, it has all the mod cons: three-way adjustable hood, Velcro cuffs, taped seams, two-way zip – the works. And it aced the bathroom test: three minutes of power-shower action and not a drop of water reached my grey (strategically selected for maximum water visibility) T-shirt.

My only gripe is the sizing. For reference, I’m 1.8 metres (5ft 11in) and 63.5kg (140lb), and I was swimming in a size medium. If you want a regular fit, size down.

It’s a shame that … I didn’t opt for a smaller size. The colour options are pretty limited too.

Suitable for: hiking, walking and everyday use

Main fabric: Montane Petrichor

PFAS free: yes

£300 at Montane

£300 at Cotswold Outdoor

Best Gore-Tex waterproof jacket:

Arc’teryx Beta SL

If there’s one waterproof fabric you’re familiar with, it’s probably Gore-Tex, and for good reason. This brand has been the most popular on the market for decades, thanks to its reputation for durability, breathability and, of course, being completely waterproof. What’s more, the company says it’s moving away from PFCs, as demonstrated in this new version of Arc’teryx’s popular Beta rain shell.

Why we love it

The Beta SL uses Gore-Tex ePE fabric, which shrugs off rain, blocks wind and remains breathable during high-intensity activities, all without leaning on PFAS chemicals.

The jacket itself is marvellous. Fully taped seams, integrated hood toggles, robust rubberised cuff tabs, and hem adjusters that don’t buckle under pressure. It’s exactly the sort of quality and attention to detail you’d expect from a jacket that costs as much as a Mediterranean package holiday for one.

I tested the Beta SL on Northumberland’s Cheviot Hills and in the Lake District, where it excelled. The breathable fabric kept me comfortable during strenuous climbs, while the trim fit allowed freedom of movement without feeling bulky.

The hood is particularly well-designed – a detail Arc’teryx consistently gets right. I find many hoods awkward to adjust, but this one offers perfect coverage and comfort when cinched tight. The inclusion of a Recco reflector (a radar-detectable feature to aid search-and-rescue teams) is a thoughtful bonus.

It’s a shame that … it costs £450, and the fabric is distinctly “crunchy”.

Suitable for: hiking, climbing, mountaineering, walking and everyday use

Main fabric: Gore-Tex ePE

PFAS free: yes

£450 at Arc’teryx

£450 at Cotswold Outdoor

Best sustainable waterproof jacket:

Páramo Velez

I’m a longtime fan of British outdoor stalwart Páramo. I remember seeing my granda wearing the brand’s jackets when I was little. In his heyday, he was an accomplished endurance cyclist who would think nothing of riding 600km through the wind and rain, and this was the kit he chose to use. Why? Because, unlike most other waterproof jackets, Páramo’s don’t rely on a traditional waterproof membrane. Instead, they use a water-repellent outer layer and a “pump liner” that work together to deflect rain and actively push moisture away from the skin. The result? Exceptional performance in wet conditions, particularly when you’re working up a sweat.

Why we love it

This proprietary Nikwax Analogy fabric is great, but the other thing that really sets Páramo apart is its longstanding commitment to environmental and ethical responsibility. This isn’t trend-hopping sustainability either – it’s been part of the brand’s DNA since its inception in the early 90s, back when I was a lad. Everything is PFAS-free, designed to be repairable – which Páramo offers as a service – and comes with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects. If the garments do wear out or get damaged, the brand will recycle them and give you a substantial discount on your next purchase.

The Velez jacket is one of Páramo’s bestselling waterproofs, and it’s easy to see why. The mesh liner makes it much heavier than most conventional waterproof jackets, but it’s significantly warmer, more breathable and thus fantastic at regulating body temperature. I tested it in temperatures down to 5C with just a thin base layer and found it perfectly comfortable. This could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on your local climate. For me, on the weather-beaten north-east coast, it worked a charm.

In terms of features, the Velez has everything you’d expect from a premium waterproof jacket. There’s a two-way zipper with a concealed press-stud storm flap, adjustable everything, and a rather clever dual-zip ventilation system built into the pockets. And for those who love a good pit zip, it has those too.

It’s a shame that … the softness of the fabric combined with the weight of the zipper means the collar droops back when the jacket is fully zipped up. I found this slightly irritating, but it’s certainly not a dealbreaker.

Suitable for: hiking, walking and cycling

Main fabric: Nikwax Analogy

PFAS free: yes

£310 at Páramo

£263.50 at Crib Goch Outdoor

Best of the rest

Haglöfs L.I.M GTX II

Best for: hikers and walkers for whom weight and packability is paramount

I’ve found myself wearing this jacket a lot. Mostly because it’s extremely light, packs down to the size of a Greggs steak bake, thanks to the Gore-Tex Paclite fabric, and, well, I just like orange stuff. It also has a nice streamlined fit while still leaving plenty of room for an insulating layer underneath. It has waterproof zips and fully taped seams too.

The hood, in particular, is fantastic. It’s helmet-compatible to appease the most demanding of users, but it cinches down nice and tight for those of us who aren’t scaling rock faces regularly. The jacket also includes a brilliant detail that its predecessor lacked: pockets. These are lined with breathable mesh, which means they double up as ventilation. It’s a nice touch, but if you like leaving your pockets open then you could find yourself getting chilly.

It didn’t make the final cut because … pocket ventilation is great in theory, but it’s no substitute for pit zips if you’re regularly working up a sweat.

Suitable for: hiking, climbing, mountaineering, walking and everyday use

Main fabric: Gore-Tex Paclite Plus

PFAS free: no

€300 (£249) at Haglöfs

£230 at Outsiders Store

Alpkit Argonaut

Best for: cash-strapped outdoors enthusiasts

Alpkit’s Argonaut jacket is a no-frills waterproof that can usually be picked up for just over £100. It uses a PFAS-free 2.5-layer waterproof fabric that is sufficient for all but the most extreme wet weather but isn’t exactly breathable. If you’re doing anything strenuous in the Argonaut, you’re probably going to end up a bit sweaty. That said, if you’re looking for a modestly priced emergency layer to throw on when the heavens open, it’s a solid option.

The jacket has two zip pockets, an adjustable roll-away hood, adjustable cuffs and hem, and a double storm flap over the main zipper. The jacket didn’t leak during the shower test, but I did notice the fabric beginning to “wet out”, which means it is completely saturated and no longer able to bead water effectively. I suspect that if worn for prolonged periods in heavy rain, you may find yourself soggy.

That said, it’s a cheap and cheerful jacket that will suit those seeking rain protection for drizzly walks and light hiking without spending silly amounts of money.

It didn’t make the final cut because … it lacks breathability.

Suitable for: walking, light hikes and everyday use

Main fabric: unspecified 2.5-layer waterproof fabric

PFAS free: no

£119.99 at Alpkit

£119.99 at Amazon

The North Face Summit Superior Futurelight

Best for: runners and trail runners who don’t want wet weather to hamper their training

This is a great piece of kit, but one with a very specific purpose. It’s a running jacket through and through. One that’s designed to tackle everything from alpine trails to rainy after-work 5ks, and it does so with minimal weight, excellent comfort, a distinct lack of rustling and great articulation. This is largely down to the use of The North Face’s proprietary Futurelight fabric, which is watertight and highly breathable. I know this because I took a shower in it and then wore it on several long runs. Not once was I wet or particularly sweaty.

The fit is trim, but not restrictively so, and several weight-saving details contribute to the jacket’s featherlight feel. For example, it forgoes multiple hood adjusters in favour of elastic on either side of the face opening and a single, unobtrusive cinch cord at the back of the head. I wouldn’t usually be a fan of this, but it fits surprisingly well.

There’s only one pocket, which might be an issue for some, but it does double as a stow sack, making an already packable jacket even easier to stuff into a backpack or hydration vest.

It didn’t make the final cut because … I wasn’t fond of the lowered chin guard, but that’s just personal preference.

Suitable for: running and trail running

Main fabric: Futurelight

PFAS free: not stated

£270 at The North Face

£269.99 at SportsShoes

66°North Snæfell

Best for: stretch and comfort without sacrificing wet-weather performance

Waterproof fabrics are often stiff and unforgiving, but that’s not the case with this lightweight, stretchy number from 66°North. It makes use of Polartec’s PFAS-free Power Shield Pro material, which provides excellent protection from rain while remaining comfortable and breathable. It’s noticeably softer and more flexible than a lot of other jackets I tested, which makes it a pleasure to wear on long hikes and just around town when the weather isn’t cooperating.

In terms of features, the high-placed pockets are still accessible when wearing a pack, and the two-way waterproof zipper is great for ventilation. The hood fits snuggly when properly adjusted and the rubber-tipped cuff adjusters are easy to grab on to when wearing gloves. Top marks for the shower test too – no leaks whatsoever. For those looking for a comfier alternative to Gore-Tex, this is a fantastic, albeit pricey option.

It didn’t make the final cut because … it’s quite expensive and lacks underarm ventilation.

Suitable for: hiking, climbing, mountaineering, skiing, walking and everyday use

Main fabric: Polartec Power Shield Pro

PFAS free: yes

£435 at 66°North

Paddy Maddison is a freelance consumer journalist, outerwear enthusiast and exercise addict. If he’s not hiking in the hills, he’s grinding up them on his bike, hurtling down them on his snowboard, or lacing up his running shoes and hitting the pavements. As a result, he gets plenty of time to put all the latest and greatest gear through the wringer for the Filter