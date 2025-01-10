The best wellness, health and fitness events in London this January

We are hurtling towards ‘Quitters Day’, purportedly the point at which habits installed at the start of the year fall to the wayside and we once more return to our usual selves.

Generally, I would say this is a good thing, that this Friday we should all forget the mad idea of trying to better ourselves or abstain from anything that pushes a little pleasure our way during the cold, long, dark episode that is January.

But perhaps you do really want to get fitter and you’ve decided now’s the time. Perhaps like me you would like to be a little more zen this year and know you can’t do it without some sort of external framework. Perhaps you just want a bit of downtime.

If any of these are the case, you may want to commit to one of these for a leg up:

(The Beauty Triangle)

The Beauty Triangle Festival: The Future of Wellness 2025

What: Discussions and information from top experts on everything from supplementing to hair loss to gynaecology and fertility alongside some immersive wellness experience all curated by the excellent Francesca Ogiermann-White.

When: Saturday 25th January. Morning session 9am-1pm, Afternoon session 2pm-6pm.

Where: 180 The Strand.

Price: £70 per ticket, which includes one pre-booked medical-aesthetic consultation or treatment, and a goody bag worth over £200.

Link to book: https://www.thebeautytriangle.com/tbt-festival-2025/

#MoveForYourMind Festival

What: British actress, presenter, and activist Jameela Jamil’s second instalment of her festival offers a mix of panel discussions, fireside chats, and movement sessions which include disco dance classes, ‘twerkshops’, and yin yoga.

When: Friday 17th January from 2-8pm. Saturday 18th January from 11am-5pm.

Where: Big Penny Social, Walthamstow.

Price: £55 for one day, £100 for two days.

Link to book: https://www.mfymcommunity.com

(Cloud Twelve)

Healing with Intentions: Discover the Art of Living Well – Both Mindfully and Physically

What: A Q & A with Herbalist, Homeopath, and Cloud Twelve’s Founder, Jenny Di Pierro, followed by a guided meditation and intention-setting session.

When: 29th January, 10am - 12pm.

Where: Cloud Twelve, Notting Hill.

Price: Free for members, £15 for non-members.

Link to book: https://cloudtwelve.co.uk/event/healing-with-intentions-discover-the-art-of-living-well-both-mindfully-and-physically

The January Reset by Studio Pottery London

What: A package combining the various creative and wellness offerings in London’s Eccleston Yards including slow craft, sound healing, cryotherapy, and, of course, pottery.

When: Sunday 26th January, 10th-12pm.

Where: Studio Pottery London, 29 Eccleston Place, SW1W 9NF.

Price: £150.

Link to book: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/january-reset-2025-at-studio-pottery-london-tickets-1110127945569

Pilates by Bryony Virtual Wellness Retreat

What: A day starting with Pilates, then onto a nutrition tips with Rosemary Ferguson, a vision board masterclass with Izzy Utterson, breathwork with Rob Rea, and various other classes.

When: Saturday 11th January, 9am - 5:15pm, or alternatively you can do the sessions virtually whenever you’d like.

Where: At home.

Price: £50

Link to book: https://shop.pilatesbybryony.com/products/virtual-retreat-ticket