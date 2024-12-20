The Best & Wildest Reality TV Show Moments

Tyler and Ashley in "Love Is Blind" Season 7, Chelsea Blackwell of "Love Is Blind" Season 6, Tonia Haddix of "Chimp Crazy" and Phaedra Parks of "The Traitors" Season 2. Illustration:Jianan Liu/HuffPost; Photo:Chelsea/Love Is Blind - Netflix,Phaedra Parks - Peacock via Getty Images,Tyler and Ashley/Love Is Blind - Clifton Prescod/Netflix,Tonia Haddix (Chimp Crazy) - HBO

It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the reality shows out there now (trust me, I’ve tried). But when it’s time to mentally check out from the 24-hour news cycle, there’s some comfort in knowing that your favorite pseudocelebs are out there saying crazy things and stirring up constant mess in front of the camera.

From Phaedra Parks’ notable quotables on “The Traitors” to the Chippendales drama on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” there was no shortage of reality TV drama in 2024.

Relive some of the best and wildest reality TV moments of the year below.

Monica Garcia Becomes Our New Fave Reality Villain

Monica Garcia and Andy Cohen at the "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" reunion. Bravo via Getty Images

Believe it or not, “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” fans didn’t find out about the Reality Von Tease drama until just a couple of days into 2024. Former Housewife Monica Garcia was revealed to be one part of the team behind the social media blog, which spreads rumors about the Housewives and other reality TV stars. (The account is now defunct.) At the reunion, Garcia didn’t show much remorse for her actions as we watched her get the cold shoulder from her castmates. It’s a shame we only got to witness one season of her villain era.

‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Gives Us A Crazy Love Triangle

We wrote about how “Love and Marriage: Huntsville” is the messiest reality show you’re not watching — and baby, it is still worth your time. In the first part of Season 8, it’s revealed that Destiny Payton’s ex Moses is now dating one of her former producers, Sunni, who is now a castmate on the series. Not only that, but Sunni and Moses have moved to Huntsville and are planning to build a family. What a mess.

Phaedra Parks Is The Ultimate ‘Traitor’

Give it up for Phaedra Parks. Her reads throughout Season 2 of “The Traitors” will go down in reality TV history.

‘Love Is Blind’ And The Doppelgängers That Don’t Exist

Megan Fox and Chelsea Blackwell, a "Love Is Blind" cast member from Season 7. Getty Images/Netflix

Yes, this actually happened in 2024. We met Chelsea Blackwell in Charlotte, North Carolina, who claimed to look a lot like Megan Fox in the pods of “Love Is Blind” Season 7. Let’s just say that comparison didn’t go over well with viewers.

Ryan Serhant Shows The Other Realty Bosses How To Be A Boss

“Owning Manhattan” is a cut above other recent realty-centered reality shows. Mostly because Ryan Serhant understands what makes good reality TV — and he’s not afraid to actually manage his employees amid the drama. He fires one of them — whose ego could fill half of Serhant’s inventory — in a delicious fashion.

‘Survivor’ Contestant Liz Is The Definition of Hangry

Liz was so quirky throughout Season 46 of “Survivor.” That is, until she had a meltdown over not being chosen to enjoy a reward. She was allergic to a lot of the food on the island, so it was a real blow to not get a chance at some real food — especially her beloved Applebee’s meal.

The Sperm Donor Drama On ‘Love Is Blind’

Social media users — and several HuffPosters — have litigated the Tyler and Ashley drama from top to bottom, so there’s not much use in expanding here. But what I will say is, the next season of “Love Is Blind” better be lightyears better than whatever was going on in Washington, D.C.

Serena Page And Kordell Beckham Win “Love Island USA”

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham won "Love Island USA." Ben Symons/Peacock via Getty Images

At last, “Love Island USA” had its breakout year. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham emerged as winners after a season of messy drama, lots of love and a great story of women and friendship.

Kirk Frost Is Accused Of Cheating, Again

Yes, “Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta” still airs on television. Yes, Kirk Frost is still in some mess and has been accused of cheating on his wife Rasheeda. It’s 2017 again!

On ‘90 Day Fiance,’ Michael, Finally Leaves Angela

At long last, Michael left Angela, who constantly berated him and questioned his love for her on national television. Here’s hoping they both get some therapy after all the drama they’ve experienced together over the last several years.

Meredith Marks’ Bangs Were Not Bangin’

Maybe Audrey Hepburn would be proud. But the rest of us were laughing.

The ‘Great British Baking Show’ Wins Us Over Once Again

The cozy baking show is better than ever this season. There are numerous moments to call out — like the amazing intricacy of Sumayah’s duck cake — but let’s take a second to hail host Alison Hammond for this moment where she comforts Georgie, who’s going through a bit of a panic in the middle of the technical challenge. Can I put Alison on speed dial?

This Mormon Husband Has A Fit Over A Girls Trip To Chippendales

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” has a lot of intrigue to its title. And in some ways, the Hulu series lived up to its name. When the ladies go on a girls trip to Las Vegas and one of the cast members plans a visit to Chippendales, all hell breaks loose. Zac Affleck completely flips out on his wife, Jennifer, for going to the event — and says some hurtful things to her via text. Yikes.

Mary and Robert Jr. Bring Us To Tears

This scene between Mary Cosby and her son Robert Jr. may be one of the best scenes I watched on TV all year. We get to see another side of Cosby, who is known for bringing the laughs, and it’s so touching to witness. Cosby recently told Andy Cohen that her son checked into rehab and is “doing so good” now.

The ‘RHONY’ Cast Loves To Prank Each Other Like High Schoolers

Unfortunately, this “Real Housewives of New York” moment is both wild and underwhelming. At some point, newbie Rebecca Minkoff and returning housewife Erin Lichy decided to hatch a prank to convince the rest of the ladies that Minkoff was pregnant by a man who wasn’t her husband. It ultimately fell super flat — just like the rest of this second season with these new New York Housewives. A note to Bravo: Just end this franchise.

New York Returns To ‘House Of Villains’

Tiffany “New York” Pollard is the HBIC of reality television, so it’s no wonder that she was tapped to join the cast of “House of Villains” for Seasons 1 and 2. The delivery of this line to reality star Teresa Giudice is … something only Pollard could get away with.

Tonia Haddix Bares All And Loses Her Chimp

There’s so much to say about “Chimp Crazy,” so if you haven’t yet watched the four-part docuseries on Max, you should get on it. But I’m still amazed by how much access Tonia Haddix, the woman at the center of a controversy over an entertaining chimp, gave the filmmakers. We actually saw her getting her eyelashes done and getting her lips injected. It was a mundane but fascinating scene. In the docuseries, audiences see Haddix go to great lengths to keep chimp Tonka in her custody — including faking his death. Tonka is now at a wildlife reserve, but PETA and authorities are not done trying to hold Haddix accountable.

Lisa Barlow Slips Into A Major Argument — And Lands An Endorsement Deal

In the middle of a war of words between Angie Katsanevas and Britani Nichols, Lisa Barlow interjected in the best possible way: with a suggestion that newbie Nichols could actually use some kind of replenishing hair treatment: Kérastase “thermatique,” Barlow suggested to Nichols. I imagine Kérastase’s sales went up after that short clip and free promo, and now Barlow is officially shilling for them on her Instagram account — and actually pronouncing the name of it correctly.

