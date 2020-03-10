The best women's running shoes that will inspire you to hit the pavement, according to experts

Whether you’re an avid runner and training for a marathon or just the kind who enjoys the occasional jog around the neighborhood, quality running shoes are paramount to being able to hit the pavement and count the miles without injuring yourself. These top-notch kicks are designed specifically for a body in motion—these are not your average pairs of sneakers.
Morgan Rees, an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with a degree in kinesiology (the mechanics of body movements), says that running shoes are made mechanically to support your ankles and hips during and after your run. “Many people choose shoes based off of how they feel when they walk around the store or even their aesthetic design,” she says, “when really they should be looking at shoes made to support the spreading of their feet as they run.”
Choosing the best running shoe for you depends on a variety of factors. Do you have a narrow foot or a wide foot? Do you usually run outside or inside on a treadmill? What kind of terrain do you like to run on? Different running shoes are created with these different conditions in mind, so don’t just pick up the first pair of shoes you see from a reputable brand and think they’ll work for you.
Heather Wilson-Philips, a Toronto-based holistic fitness and wellness expert, gives some general tips to think about when purchasing a running shoe: “When looking for a great running shoe it is important to find a shoe that gives you enough room around your toes; this allows your toes to spread out naturally as you run. Also, a shoe that is lightweight, but also offers proper cushioning and stabilizing features throughout the entire shoe is very important.”
The good news is that ones made for long runs to short, speedy sprints, running shoes are more comfortable, supportive, and high-tech than ever, so you know they’ll be equipped to support your running needs. These durable picks are created with women’s unique feet in mind (that is, with lighter, more supportive soles and softer midsoles for better hip support, weight distribution, and gait correction) and will give you that edge you need to get motivated on that next run.
Shop the best women’s running shoes of 2020:
1Best everyday trainer: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
From the minute you slip on these sleek shoes you’ll notice the bouncy react foam that’s found in many of Nike’s running shoes. Nike’s website claims that the slight forward-leaning rocker shape propels you naturally and a wide base ensures that ever-important stability and will give your easy-going everyday training an edge.
2Best for beginners: Brooks
With a knit mesh upper that’s decidedly fit yet flexible, there’s no break-in period with these, making them great for beginner runners. With plenty of cushioning for impact protection and Brooks’ signature DNA foam, these running shoes can tackle both long distances and short ones with excellent durability and comfort.
3Best for long-distance: Saucony Rise ISO
Challenge yourself to that half or full marathon in these expertly designed shoes. They are perfect for neutral runners who want a balance of comfortable cushioning and speedy responsiveness. They’ll help you keep the pace as the miles stretch out before you with a breathable mesh upper and Saucony’s ISOfit lacing system, which helps you personalize how tight the sneakers are against your foot—which can be major game-changer for avid runners. With a personalized, adaptable fit, your feet will feel good to run that last mile.
4Best lightweight women’s running shoe: New Balance Beacon V1 Fresh Foam
Rees explains that lightweight shoes like these are great for sprinting because they’ll keep you moving fast without weighing you down. Like many New Balance models, the midsole offers plenty of support while still being durable enough to withstand plenty of heavy-duty runs, and though the design is simple, it certainly doesn’t sacrifice on comfort. The fresh foam inside is pliable, yet plushy, and is great for neutral runners who want a flexible shoe that won’t slow them down.
5Best cushioned: Hoka One One Clifton 6
Hoka One One’s award-winning Clifton series is known for its superior balanced cushioning that offers smooth transitions and stability. Its breathable textile lining will keep your feet from overheating, and it has an enhanced fit (adapted from its previous models) that allows for comfortable foot spreading without being too narrow or too wide.
6Best for stability: Asics Gel Nimbus 20
Asics’ signature gel cushioning offers exceptional stability and support while delivering ideal shock absorption. This classic model has plenty of roomy toe box space and a mesh upper that adapts to the movement of your foot, while its unique FlyteFoam midsole helps to create a lightweight, responsive ride.
7Best for road running: Adidas Ultraboost 20
“Trail running shoes have lugs on the bottom of them that contribute to better grip,” explains Rees, making these snug, sock-like shoes with an enforced bottom great for outdoor trail runs. Featuring a lightweight midsole and energy-returning boost technology, they’re designed to be supportive and enhance your body’s natural movement.
8Best for underpronation: Under Armor Charged Bandit 5
Whether you overpronate (roll your foot more inward upon landing) or underpronate (don’t roll your foot inward), depends on your natural gait, but underpronation has been associated with back a knee pain. If that sounds like you, these affordable running shoes feature a firmer heel and softer midsole while still being flexible and supportive. They also feature plenty of cushioning, which is ideal for those who underpronate during longer runs.