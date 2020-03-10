The best women's running shoes that will inspire you to hit the pavement, according to experts

Whether you’re an avid runner and training for a marathon or just the kind who enjoys the occasional jog around the neighborhood, quality running shoes are paramount to being able to hit the pavement and count the miles without injuring yourself. These top-notch kicks are designed specifically for a body in motion—these are not your average pairs of sneakers.

Morgan Rees, an ACE Certified Personal Trainer with a degree in kinesiology (the mechanics of body movements), says that running shoes are made mechanically to support your ankles and hips during and after your run. “Many people choose shoes based off of how they feel when they walk around the store or even their aesthetic design,” she says, “when really they should be looking at shoes made to support the spreading of their feet as they run.”

Choosing the best running shoe for you depends on a variety of factors. Do you have a narrow foot or a wide foot? Do you usually run outside or inside on a treadmill? What kind of terrain do you like to run on? Different running shoes are created with these different conditions in mind, so don’t just pick up the first pair of shoes you see from a reputable brand and think they’ll work for you.

Heather Wilson-Philips, a Toronto-based holistic fitness and wellness expert, gives some general tips to think about when purchasing a running shoe: “When looking for a great running shoe it is important to find a shoe that gives you enough room around your toes; this allows your toes to spread out naturally as you run. Also, a shoe that is lightweight, but also offers proper cushioning and stabilizing features throughout the entire shoe is very important.”

The good news is that ones made for long runs to short, speedy sprints, running shoes are more comfortable, supportive, and high-tech than ever, so you know they’ll be equipped to support your running needs. These durable picks are created with women’s unique feet in mind (that is, with lighter, more supportive soles and softer midsoles for better hip support, weight distribution, and gait correction) and will give you that edge you need to get motivated on that next run.

Shop the best women’s running shoes of 2020:

1Best everyday trainer: Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

From the minute you slip on these sleek shoes you’ll notice the bouncy react foam that’s found in many of Nike’s running shoes. Nike’s website claims that the slight forward-leaning rocker shape propels you naturally and a wide base ensures that ever-important stability and will give your easy-going everyday training an edge.

2Best for beginners: Brooks

