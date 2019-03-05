The Best Workout for Your Ayurvedic Dosha

Chances are, you’ve heard the word “Ayurveda” thrown around recently. It’s the ancient Indian practice of holistic healing, but now it’s come back into vogue in a big way. The first step? Take this quiz to find out your dosha—aka the dominant energy that makes up your body. While all exercise is beneficial, there are certain workouts that will keep your specific energy the most balanced, according to the Chopra Center. Read on for the best physical activity for your Ayurvedic dosha.

Pitta: Swimming

If the fiery Pitta is your dominant dosha, you’re likely most drawn to competitive activities like a game of tennis or running a race. But getting emotionally and physically heated can quickly throw you out of balance—so that intense doubles match probably isn’t going to do you any favors as a regular workout. Instead, opt for a cooling exercise, preferably outdoors, like swimming, surfing or paddle boarding. You also tend to get overheated easily, so doing some laps in the pool is a win-win, all around.

Vata: Hot Yoga

As a Vata, you have frequent bursts of creative energy that are sometimes followed by feelings of depletion. (Three o’clock afternoon slump, anyone?) To solve this, you might reach for candy or caffeine, which can kick up your anxiety and make you feel off-balance. Doing the right exercises can help get you centered. Because you’re frequently cold and your skin tends to be dry, hot yoga is the best way to loosen up your muscles, detoxify your body and build strength—especially during the winter. In addition to yoga, any type of rhythmic exercise is beneficial: think rowing, a ballet class or simply walking outside.

