The best and worst supermarket bone broth – with a surprise £2.60 winner

The supermarkets are finally cottoning on to the bone broth trend. About time too: it’s been a thing among the healthy eating mavens for a good decade now, spearheaded by the Hemsley sisters Melissa and Jasmin in their book The Art of Eating Well, published in 2014.

The benefits of cooking with – or simply drinking – the liquid drained from boiling bones are manifold. There’s likely to be lots of calcium in there, as well as phosphorus and vitamins A, B12 and E. Crucially, it’s delicious too, a sort of light consommé, with “body”, a delicate mouth-coating thickness from the gelatin and collagen released from the bones, skin and connective tissue. That collagen is sometimes said to improve your skin, although the scientific evidence is sketchy.

It’s the protein levels which really make bone broths stand out, as they are a great way to beef up (sorry) your intake without piling on carbs or fat. The one with the highest protein level will give you 14.5g per 250ml cup, with no carbs, little fat and around 60 calories. Watch the salt though: the one with the highest salt, Akira Beef Broth from Tesco, delivers over a third of your daily recommended maximum of 6g in just one 250ml serving.

Bone broth isn’t cheap. Of course, people who use the leftover bones and vegetable peelings from the Sunday roast will get it for next to nothing. But many of us don’t get much in the way of bones so I don’t begrudge paying for good broth or stock.

I lined up the bone broths I could track down (M&S, Ocado, Tesco and Waitrose have them on the shelves) as well as a couple of chilled stocks, from Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, which were so high in protein that they deserved to qualify. Chef Jan Ostle of Wilsons Restaurant in Bristol popped round to help me rate them. For him, broth – or stock – should “taste like the essence of the main ingredients” with a “lipsmacking quality.”

Our winning broth is actually a stock, which is satisfyingly cheaper than any of those posh bone broths. No bones about it – although there are plenty in there, of course.