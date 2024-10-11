Beterbiev vs Bivol: Date, fight time, undercard, how to watch, prediction and odds

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol compete in one of the biggest fights in boxing this weekend with undisputed honours on the line at light-heavyweight.

This is a truly blockbuster showdown some time in the making, having originally supposed to have taken place back in June as the headline act after the inaugural Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Saudi Arabia, before being postponed after Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in his knee during training and needed surgery.

Arguably the most highly-anticipated bout in the sport today being pushed back has only added further to the enormous hype as the respective Russian world champions and former amateur team-mates - both of whom feature prominently on any current pound-for-pound list - finally go head to head as part of Riyadh Season, with a stacked undercard to further whet the appetite.

Bivol, 33, is the ultra-skilled and phenomenally talented technician, unbeaten in 23 professional fights with 12 knockouts, holding the WBA title in the 175lbs division since 2017 and providing 11 successful defences.

His domination of the great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas in 2022 remains his signature performance, with a rematch never materialising as Bivol instead outpointed both Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Britain’s Lyndon Arthur before still fighting on that Saudi bill in June and stopping plucky late replacement opponent Malik Zinad in the sixth round.

Now Bivol faces his toughest test against the 39-year-old Beterbiev, one of boxing’s most destructive punchers who is also undefeated in 20 career contests, having won every single one by stoppage and never been taken the distance.

Beterbiev, who has fought out of Canada for the last 15 years, has also reigned as a light-heavyweight world champion since 2017, first claiming the IBF belt before adding the WBC version in 2019 and then the WBO strap by flattening Joe Smith Jr in two rounds in New York two years ago.

Epic showdown: Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol will compete for the title of undisputed light-heavyweight champion (Getty Images)

He has knocked out British fighters in back-to-back bouts, eventually coming through an epic battle with Anthony Yarde at Wembley Arena last January before dismantling Callum Smith in seven rounds in Quebec City at the start of this year in a one-sided fight that was delayed by five months after Beterbiev required more surgery on a bone infection in his jaw.

Beterbiev vs Bivol fight date and venue

Beterbiev vs Bivol takes place on Saturday October 12, 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev vs Bivol fight time and ring walks

The main event is expected to begin at around 11pm BST on Saturday night, which is 6pm ET in the United States and 3pm PT.

The undercard is slated to start at 7pm BST, 2pm ET and 11am PT.

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Beterbiev vs Bivol is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99, with a free seven-day trial included.

The event is also available to purchase on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99 or Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95.

Live blog: Round-by-round coverage of Saturday’s whole event can also be found via Standard Sport’s live fight night blog.

Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard

There are some huge fights on Saturday’s undercard in Riyadh, not least Fabio Wardley once again defending his British, European and Commonwealth heavyweight titles against Frazer Clarke following their incredible draw at the O2 Arena back in March.

European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Jack ‘One Smack’ Massey faces a huge test as he challenges the formidable Jai Opetaia for his IBF world title, while Chris Eubank Jr fights for the first time in 13 months as he takes on Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta.

Skye Nicolson defends her WBC featherweight belt against mandatory challenger Raven Chapman, while Ben Whittaker takes the next step on his professional journey with his most difficult outing to date against Liam Cameron and Saudi fighter Mohammaed Alakel makes his professional debut against Jesus Gonzalez of Colombia.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

Mohammaed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

Beterbiev vs Bivol prediction

This is such a difficult fight to predict as the technical brilliance of Bivol meets the awesome knockout power of Beterbiev.

Bivol is an absolute master of his craft, but he can sometimes leave you wanting more as he dominates fights but typically does not overly exert himself in search of a KO, with that stoppage of the fearless but ultimately overmatched Zinad in June his first since early 2018.

He will surely not have that luxury against the ferocious and unrelenting Beterbiev, who will look to make his power felt from the outset and stop his opponent from developing into his usual rhythm.

It is a truly fascinating clash that you feel will go Bivol’s way if it lasts the full 12 rounds, though it’s also not hard to see a stoppage if Beterbiev manages to connect with one of those huge power shots.

Bivol to win by decision.

Beterbiev vs Bivol weigh-in results

Beterbiev weighed in slightly heavier at 174.9lbs while Bivol came in at 174.1lbs.

Dmitry Bivol provided the 11th successful defence of his WBA light-heavyweight title against Malik Zinad in June (Getty Images)

Beterbiev vs Bivol odds

Beterbiev to win: 1/1

Bivol to win: 4/5

Draw: 16/1

Beterbiev to win on points or by decision: 13/2

Beterbiev to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification: 6/4

Bivol to win on points or by decision: 11/10

Bivol to win by knockout, technical knockout or disqualification:13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).