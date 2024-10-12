Beterbiev vs Bivol LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates and undercard results

Beterbiev vs Bivol LIVE!

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol clash tonight in one of the biggest fights in boxing that will crown the first undisputed men’s light-heavyweight champion since Roy Jones Jr more than two decades ago. The latest headline event of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia is a true blockbuster years in the making as one of the sport’s most devastating punchers goes up against a sublime technician for all the gold in the 175lbs division.

The fearsome Beterbiev holds three of the belts in the WBC, IBF and WBO versions and is the only world champion who boasts a 100 per cent knockout ratio, while fellow undefeated Russian Bivol famously stopped Canelo Alvarez in his tracks and has provided 11 successful defences of the WBA title he has held since 2017. A titanic showdown between former amateur team-mates promises to be truly epic.

That is far from the only attraction at the Kingdom Arena, with Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke also contesting a rematch of their British heavyweight title thriller. Chris Eubank Jr returns, while Jack Massey challenges Jai Opetaia for his IBF cruiserweight title and Raven Chapman battles Skye Nicolson for her WBC featherweight belt after an injured Ben Whittaker drew with Liam Cameron after both men flew over the top rope in bizarre scenes. Follow Beterbiev vs Bivol live below!

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol latest news

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh

Start time: Undercard from 5:30pm BST, main event around 11pm

How to watch

Undercard and running order

Beterbiev vs Bivol prediction

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

19:03 , George Flood

Chapman is nice and aggressive again and finds her range early in the third with a powerful right.

More action in that round with some entertaining close-range flurries, with both fighters hitting the target.

Nicolson finally seems to step it up in the second half of the third after a somewhat sluggish start, piercing Chapman’s defences with a couple of strong uppercuts.

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

18:59 , George Flood

Chapman is trying to walk down Nicolson here but she’s repeatedly struggling to find her range, other than the odd shot that has just about found the target.

Nicolson moves so well to avoid those rushes and has the long arms to counter and punish her opponent.

Chapman is certainly the aggressor through two rounds, but without much to show for it so far.

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

18:55

An aggressive start from challenger Chapman as she comes forward early on.

She gets tagged with a couple of long looping counters from the champion.

Both fighters miss with swings just before the bell in the first.

A tentative opening round.

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

18:48

No time to dwell on that utterly bizarre episode as Raven Chapman is now on her way to the ring.

The Briton challenges Skye Nicolson for her WBC featherweight belt in the first women’s world title fight ever to be held in Saudi Arabia.

(Getty Images)

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron ruled draw after Whittaker injury

18:42 , George Flood

We are indeed going to the scorecards after what they rightly rule an accidental injury.

Cameron looks confident and has his hand back in the air with Whittaker having been wheeled backstage.

Here come the scores...

58-57 Whittaker, 58-57 Cameron, 58-58 - it’s a technical decision split draw!

Cameron looks furious. What a bizarre fight.

Hopefully that’s not a serious injury for Whittaker. He was enduring his toughest test to date by far tonight.

His early winning streak as a pro is over.

(Getty Images)

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:40 , George Flood

British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) chief Robert Smith has been talking at length to referee Victor Loughlin inside the ring as they try and sort this out.

I think it’s going to go down as an accidental injury and as we completed five rounds, it’ll go to the scorecards.

Whittaker is being taken backstage in a wheelchair. Cameron has his hand raised - he thinks he’s won this.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:36

Hard to see on the replay what happened to Whittaker’s leg as he retreated during a rough-and-tumble clinch and both men toppled over the top rope together.

But this is definitely not going to restart as Whittaker’s gloves are now being taken off.

Does that go down as an accidental foul? Are we going to the scorecards?

Plenty of confusion inside the Kingdom Arena.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:34 , George Flood

Whittaker has hurt his leg here and is laid out on the canvas, holding it up against the ropes.

The start of the round is obviously delayed and I don’t think Whittaker is going to be able to continue at all.

He’s sat in the corner and his team are now taking his boot off.

Is it the ankle? What a bizarre situation.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:33 , George Flood

There have been a few low-looking punches in this fight so far and now Whittaker receives a stern warning from the referee, who tells him in the fifth that one more will lead to a point deduction.

This is another solid round from Cameron, before both men engage in a spot of wrestling and go over the top rope! Wow.

That looked very painful indeed and Whittaker is hurt here.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:30 , George Flood

Whittaker flashes some more tidy combinations, but this is a really tough fight for him at the moment - by far the most difficult of his pro career to date.

Cameron is full of confidence and content to come forward - he doesn’t seem to be worried at all about getting picked off.

He’s landing plenty, including some solid shots to the body.

Whittaker needs to step it up.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:26 , George Flood

This has been a really good fight to watch through three rounds, with both men having their periods of contrasting success.

Whittaker has been the better of the two, but he’s taking many more punches than he would like.

Cameron was trapped against the ropes a couple of times in that round, but Whittaker hasn’t really hurt him at all yet.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:23

A very competitive second round as Cameron makes it very clear that Whittaker won’t be having things all his own way tonight, as he’s been accustomed to in his short pro career to date.

Whittaker’s fluid style means he always looks to be doing the more eye-catching work, though Cameron is no pushover and has landed a good few right hands to make his opponent think.

Cameron’s vocal corner sound very encouraged. No chance for any showboating from Whittaker yet, he looks to be in his first real fight here.

(Getty Images)

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

18:18

Whittaker looks to start fast as usual, ‘The Surgeon’ piecing together some smart early combinations.

He’s busy from the outset, but Cameron is deflecting most of these punches and manages to dig in with a couple of rights of his own before the bell.

Cameron - six years older than Whittaker at 33 - lost a split decision to Lyndon Arthur in his last fight when competing for the vacant WBA Intercontinental title in Bolton back in June.

Whittaker has won three times already in 2024, stopping Khalid Graidia before points wins over Leon Willings and Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka - picking up the IBF International title against the latter on the undercard of Chris Billam-Smith vs Richard Riakporhe at Selhurst Park.

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron up next

18:10

Get the popcorn ready, as it’s Ben Whittaker time now.

The ultra-talented and showboating undefeated Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist contests his ninth pro bout in what should be a toughest test to date against former Commonwealth middleweight champion Liam Cameron.

This is a 10-rounder, with Whittaker’s IBF International light-heavyweight title on the line, as well as a minor vacant IBO belt.

(Getty Images)

Mohammed Alakel dominates Jesus Gonzalez on debut

18:00 , George Flood

A decent finish to a solid pro debut from Alakel, who only had a few amateur fights.

He rattles Gonzalez with a sharp left hook to the ribs during a dominant finish to a dominant performance in front of his hometown crowd.

There was never any danger of a debut knockout, but he’s surely cruised to victory on the cards here.

Like fellow debutant Maric, he takes it 40-36 on all three cards.

Onwards and upwards for ‘Mighty Mo’.

(Getty Images)

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

17:55 , George Flood

Alakel keeps up that pressure and high-energy approach through the third - good variety to his punches and he’s switching up his attacks well to body and head.

Nothing really coming at all from Gonzalez here.

This has been an eye-catching pro debut so far from the Saudi lightweight, who certainly hasn’t let the size of the occasion get to him.

One more round to go.

(Getty Images)

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

17:50 , George Flood

More solid work from Alakel in a dominant second round.

He’s continuing to utilise that left jab nicely to set up the stinging straight rights.

Alakel is totally controlling the tempo and the distance.

Marco Maric beats Christian Lopez Flores on debut

17:48 , George Flood

There was, by the way, one opening fight this evening that was not part of the televised bill in Riyadh.

Marco Maric won on his professional debut, picking up a unanimous decision victory over Mexico’s Christian Lopez Flores.

He took it 40-36.

(Getty Images)

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

17:44 , George Flood

Alakel looks to start quickly in those bright yellow shorts, light on his feet and piling on the pressure as he walks down the smaller Gonzalez from the outset.

This is a good first round on a huge stage for the debutant, rifling through a stiff right hand that hurts Gonzalez.

He looks to have a decent jab and carries some spite in that right.

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

17:42 , George Flood

Time to get our live action underway at Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena!

It’s a home fighter first up on tonight’s undercard, with Mohammed Alakel making his professional debut in a four-round lightweight contest against the 3-2 Colombian, Jesus Gonzalez.

A great reception for Riyadh’s own ‘Mighty Mo’ Alakel, who has been training under Joe Gallagher in Manchester.

(Getty Images)

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn separated after heated clash

17:38 , George Flood

Most of the drama during fight week has come courtesy of Chris Eubank Jr, who once again went face-to-face with arch-rival Conor Benn as the prospect of that mammoth clash looms large once again two years after the original last-gasp postponement.

The duo had to be separated by security after a war of words in the main fight hotel on Thursday.

Eubank Jr also carried a large sword into the face-off with Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta that followed the final press conference.

“I’ll see you tomorrow, after the fight,” Benn said. “I’ll f***ing give it to you. Yeah, of course, mate. You’re f***ing lucky you’re fighting tomorrow.

“I’ll f*** you up. Watch what happens, dead boy walking.

“I’ll give you a good ass-beating in front of 60,000, that’s what’s gonna happen. I’ll be there tomorrow, arrogant p***k.”

Eubank Jr fired back plenty and later tweeted: “This little weasel @ConorNigel waited to the day I’m starving & dehydrating myself making weight, to grow some balls & pull up on me.”

(Getty Images)

Artur Beterbiev and Eddie Hearn clash at press conference

17:24 , George Flood

The usually calm Artur Beterbiev took slight exception at Thursday’s final press conference to Eddie Hearn having previously called him arrogant.

“You want to make a fight with Eddie?” Beterbiev asked host Dev Sahni. “Why do you do that?”

Hearn chimed in: “Don’t worry about me, you have to get through [Bivol] first. When he’s finished with you, it’ll be easier for me.”

Beterbiev replied: “No need to finish with him, I’m finished with him [on Saturday]. With you, today maybe.”

“Maybe, I don’t think it would be a tough fight for you,” Hearn replied. “You need a real challenge.”

Beterbiev hit back: “I think you’re not in good condition now.”

Hearn then said: “Me, terrible, but I think you need to switch on for [Bivol].”

Beterbiev finished with: “You talk a lot,” before Hearn jibed: “I know, it’s my job, you should try it.”

If I was Bivol, I’m not sure I would thank my promoter much for riling up arguably boxing’s biggest knockout puncher just days before I had to step in the ring with him...

(Getty Images)

Beterbiev vs Bivol weigh-in results

17:11

Neither of tonight’s main event fighters are big talkers, preferring to prove their points inside the ring.

That means it’s been quite a low-key build-up to such a titanic bout this week, Eddie Hearn trying to rattle Artur Beterbiev aside.

But let’s be honest, this is not a fight that needs any extra selling.

Yesterday’s weigh-in went off without any of the usual drama, with Beterbiev tipping the scales slightly heavier at 174.96lbs.

Dmitry Bivol, meanwhile, came in at 174.12lbs.

(Getty Images)

Fearsome Artur Beterbiev out to banish injury question marks

17:01 , George Flood

Tonight’s massive main event was originally supposed to take place in June, as the headline act to follow the inaugural Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 card in Riyadh.

However, it had to be pushed back more than four months after Artur Beterbiev suffered a ruptured meniscus in his knee during training that required surgery.

And that is after his one-sided seven-round beatdown of Liverpool’s Callum Smith in Canada in January was postponed for five months after Beterbiev also needed an operation on a nasty bone infection in his jaw.

Turning 40 in January, will we see a fully healthy version of the fearsome Beterbiev in the ring tonight?

(Getty Images)

Beterbiev vs Bivol prediction

16:49

This is such a difficult fight to predict as the technical brilliance of Dmitry Bivol meets the awesome power of Artur Beterbiev, who is much more than just a knockout artist.

Bivol is an absolute master of his craft, but he can sometimes leave you wanting more as he dominates fights but typically does not overly exert himself in search of a KO, with that stoppage of the fearless but ultimately overmatched Malik Zinad in June his first since early 2018.

He will surely not have that luxury against the ferocious and unrelenting Beterbiev, who will look to make his power felt from the outset and stop his opponent from developing into his usual rhythm as he attempts to break him down round by round.

It is a truly fascinating clash that you feel will go Bivol’s way if it lasts the full 12 rounds, though it’s also not hard at all to see a stoppage if Beterbiev manages to connect with one of those huge power shots.

Bivol to win by decision.

(Getty Images)

Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard and running order

16:43 , George Flood

Here is tonight’s fight card in full and confirmed running order, with the show due to begin in less than 20 minutes time in Riyadh...

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke

Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey

Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta

Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman

Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron

Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez

Marco Maric vs Christian Flores

How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol

16:41 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Beterbiev vs Bivol is being shown live via DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £19.99, with a free seven-day trial included.

The event is also available to purchase on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99 or Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95.

Beterbiev vs Bivol start time

16:38 , George Flood

Ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are expected from around 11pm BST, which is 6pm ET in the United States and 3pm PT.

The main portion of tonight’s undercard is likely to start at around 7pm BST, 2pm ET and 11am PT.

The early fights are from 5pm BST, 12pm ET and 9am PT.

Beterbiev vs Bivol live

16:35 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol.

We’ve got a truly epic main event on the way later tonight as two of boxing’s very best collide for the right to become the first undisputed men’s light-heavyweight champion for more than 20 years.

There is so much to come before then too on a stacked Riyadh Season undercard at the Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia, including Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke contesting a rematch of their British heavyweight title classic from six months ago and Chris Eubank Jr fighting for the first time in 13 months as Jack Massey tries to dethrone formidable IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

The exciting Ben Whittaker is also on the bill, while history will be made with the first women’s title fight to be held in Saudi as Raven Chapman challenges Skye Nicolson for her WBC featherweight belt.

This is one event you won’t want to miss, so stay tuned to Standard Sport for live updates throughout fight night.