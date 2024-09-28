Beth Israel Leahy Health announces job cuts
Newsmax settled a major 2020 presidential election defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic hours after jury selection for the civil trial began on Thursday. The terms of the last-minute agreement remain unknown. “Newsmax is pleased to announce it has resolved the litigation brought by Smartmatic through a confidential settlement,” the cable network said in a statement. The conservative news company, however, faces a separate election-related defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, in whi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Commerce Department said Friday that U.S. auto sales could drop by up to 25,841 vehicles a year and prices rise if proposed rules go ahead that would ban Chinese vehicles that connect to the internet and key Chinese software and hardware. U.S. automakers and others selling in the United States "may be less competitive in the global market because of the relatively higher prices of their vehicles," the department said. It estimated between 1,680 and 25,841 fewer vehicles would be sold annually because of the rule.
Naomi Campbell reacts after being banned as charity trustee
Choosing when to retire is a complex decision -- one that affects your family, health and retirement savings. According to data from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, while 27%...
Europe's business leaders are warning that a raft of incoming EU legislation will put companies on a direct collision course with laws in China, which could lead to partial "decoupling" of some supply chains. One of the laws bans products made using forced labour and another requires big firms to conduct human rights and environmental audits of their overseas suppliers. Both have been adopted by the EU but will take effect in 2027 after a three-year grace period. Businesses will be required to p
Russia, the world's leading wheat exporter, is expanding its Baltic Sea ports as it aims to boost agricultural exports by 50% by 2030 while reducing dependence on traditional Black Sea routes, officials and executives said. The country, which exported at least 72 million metric tons of grain in the 2023/24 season, is looking at new markets in Latin America and Africa to diversify from its traditional grain markets in North Africa and the Middle East. It has relied on its Black Sea ports to handle booming agricultural exports for the past decades but the conflict with Ukraine has made the area risky for shipping with both sides regularly striking each other’s facilities and infrastructure.
More and more crypto mining companies are diversifying into AI. This transition could create great buying opportunities in publically listed Bitcoin mining stocks. In this article, we'll take a look at stocks that may be posed to benefit the most from this pivot. Looking for actionable trade ideas to navigate the current market volatility? Unlock access to InvestingPro’s AI-selected stock winners for under $9 a month! The crypto-currency mining sector is undergoing a major transformation, with B
(Bloomberg) -- Oil slid for the second day as Saudi Arabia was reportedly committed to increasing output in December, while Libya named its new central bank governor, opening the way to reviving some crude production.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle of Ch
A battle for supremacy in autonomous driving is escalating in mainland China, as major electric vehicle (EV) makers speed up development of cars with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to lure buyers. Their effort to build intelligent cars in the world's largest automotive market represents a threat to Tesla's position as a global leader in self-driving, analysts said. "Preliminary autonomous driving systems have emerged as a new battlefront for electric car builders in China because they
(Bloomberg) -- SAP SE is facing swelling discontent among employees in its home market, according to an internal survey, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein pushes through a restructuring plan announced in January. Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Gir
Early career staffers want career growth, but seasoned professionals want fair pay.
A settlement was reached Thursday in a defamation lawsuit brought by electronic voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic against conservative news outlet Newsmax for airing accusations about vote manipulation in the 2020 election made by allies of former President Donald Trump. The settlement was announced just a few hours after jury selection began in the lawsuit filed by Florida-based Smartmatic against Newsmax. Smartmatic claimed that Newsmax program hosts and guests made false and defamatory statements in November and December 2020 implying that Smartmatic participated in rigging the results and that its software was used to switch votes.
US digital payments platform PayPal is stepping up efforts to support Chinese cross-border merchants with the launch of new services in Shenzhen, tapping into booming exports from the country despite economic headwinds. PayPal's China business recorded double-digit growth in the past year, Hannah Qiu, senior vice-president and China CEO of PayPal, said at a company event in the country's southern tech hub on Thursday. "This is impressive growth considering the pressure and challenges facing the
NEW YORK (AP) — Eating in is in and eating out is out.
An investor filed a class action lawsuit against Domino's Pizza, claiming the restaurant chain "overstated" its business and financial prospects.
Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is navigating a dynamic environment marked by both opportunities and challenges. Recent highlights include a notable 17.1% surge in underlying operating profit and strategic investments in sustainability, juxtaposed against disappointing performance in the Ice Cream segment and market challenges in China. In the discussion that follows, we will delve into Unilever's financial health, operational inefficiencies, strategic growth initiatives, and external threats to provide...
Annuities sales increased by 38.7% between 2022/23 and 2023/24.
Two weeks after 33,000 Boeing machinists went on strike, the company is bracing for financial impact. The airplane maker has implemented cost-saving measures including a hiring freeze, temporary furloughs, leadership pay cuts and halted payments to most of its hired D.C. lobbying firms in an effort to reserve cash since machinists walked off the job shortly after…
China's online retailers - including fast-growing internet merchants Shein and Temu - are in the cross hairs of EU authorities amid concerns about the volume and quality of their products flooding the European market. Officials are studying a range of actions including the possibility of introducing customs duties on items that fall below the €150 (US$167) value threshold at which import taxes are applied. The European Commission has also considered punitive action against the transport subsidie
(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE will cut its dividend and hive off assets as part of a broad overhaul that could involve further plant closures in Germany to counter high energy prices and a persistent slump in China.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls School Borrows $106 MillionWaiting for the Miracle of Church-to-H