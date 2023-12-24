Bethlehem cancels all Christmas festivities in solidarity with the people of Gaza
All Christmas festivities have been cancelled in Bethlehem in the West Bank to show solidarity towards the people of Gaza.
All Christmas festivities have been cancelled in Bethlehem in the West Bank to show solidarity towards the people of Gaza.
The former president hurled some unholy accusations at the Catholic incumbent in a Truth Social video.
Brooke Raia and Blase Raia lived in Altoona, Pa., with their children
Fair warning: this one might make you cry a little.
The South Carolina senator hit midtown Manhattan to wage his bizarre battle on behalf of the fast food chain.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — In an improbable confluence of geopolitical strife, childhood wonder and salty air, a Ukrainian watchmaker has repaired a 118-year-old town clock in eastern Newfoundland that hadn't told time in decades. Liudmyla Pass, 68, had been in Newfoundland less than a month when she climbed the stairs to the long-silent clock tower in the coastal town of Carbonear on Tuesday, armed with her tools and five decades of expertise. About four hours later, she had the clock's gears clicking
A school in eastern P.E.I. is providing counselling and support this week after the loss of a teenager from the area. Tyson MacDonald's death and news of the first-degree murder charges laid against two young people as a result have hit the Island hard. That's especially the case in Montague, where he was a Grade 12 student."Our hearts are heavy with the news of Tyson's passing," an online post from Montague Regional High School said on Thursday. "This is a loss for our school family and our dee
Russian officials and orthodox activists have called for legal repercussions, highlighting Russia's increasingly conservative turn under Putin.
The nation's gone three years without Melania Trump's eccentric Christmas decorations.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly spending Christmas and New Year's Eve together in Kansas City and Taylor will be at his games.
Police have taped off a home on a quiet residential street in Carleton Place, Ont., as its owner appeared in court Friday along with another person — both charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found dead northwest of town.Rose Kerwin, 50, was last seen alive in Carleton Place and reported missing on Nov. 13, one day after a body was found in the Mississippi River near Pakenham, Ont., about 27 kilometres away.Police would later identify the body as Kerwin's and deem her death suspici
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to the streets on “Super Saturday” en masse, protesting on the day before Christmas Eve, which is often a time shoppers try to pick up last-minute gifts before the holidays. The “Shut it Down for Palestine” movement, made up of pro-Palestinian groups, had plans to “organize actions to boycott, disrupt, and rally…
Wilma Mobley, 84, was found strangled and attacked with an "axe type instrument" in August of 1995, and her case remained unsolved for 28 years.
Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast murdered a child right in front of his family, Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said in an interview to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne on Dec. 22.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said. Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary. Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call. Schrock, 47, was
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco jury on Friday found a homeless man not guilty after being accused of using a metal pipe to beat a businessman who suffered a broken jaw, fractured skull and traumatic brain injury in an attack caught on video that fueled debate about crime and homelessness in the city. Garret Doty, 25, was charged with three assault and battery charges for the April 5 beating of Don Carmignani. Doty pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors said Doty beat Carmignani in an act of reven
BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019 — a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country. The case involving the 23-year-old Black man’s death was the first among several recent criminal prosecutions against medical first responders to reach trial, potentially setting the bar for prosecutors for future cases. It also was the last of
About 300 Indian citizens heading to Central America were sequestered in a French airport for a third day Saturday after a dramatic police operation prompted by a tip that those aboard might be victims of human trafficking, authorities said. Two of the passengers have been detained as part of a special investigation into suspected human trafficking by an organized criminal group, according the Paris prosecutor's office. Prosecutors wouldn’t comment on what kind of trafficking was alleged, or whether the ultimate destination was the U.S., which has seen a surge in Indians crossing the Mexico-U.S. border this year.
IROQUOIS FALLS, Ont. — Police in a northern Ontario town are investigating an alleged homicide at a long-term care home after a 98-year-old resident's death. Ontario Provincial Police in Iroquois Falls say they responded to a call for a death at a long-term care home on Wednesday night. Police say they believe the person died after an interaction between two other tenants of the nursing home. Investigators did not provide further details on the interaction. They also did not provide further deta
The driver fled a traffic stop on an interstate in Wisconsin late Wednesday night
Meghan Markle has given the most generous pre-Christmas present following her visit to a charity while she was in Dusseldorf with her husband Prince Harry during the Invictus Games