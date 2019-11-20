‘Better Call Saul’ Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article.

S’all good man: The long-awaited “Better Call Saul” Season 5 will premiere on AMC on Sunday, February 23.

It actually hasn’t been all good (man) for Jimmy McGill, Mike Ehrmantraut, Nacho Varga, and most of the other “Better Call Saul” characters. Season 4 marked a particularly dark turn for the series and its protagonists and it is starting to become clearer how the likes of Jimmy and Mike became unapologetic criminals in “Breaking Bad.” Season 4 ended with Jimmy finally getting reinstated and deciding to practice law under the Saul Goodman alias he was known for in “Breaking Bad,” while Mike regretfully killed a German engineer that was directing the construction of Gustavo Fring’s meth superlab.

It seems likely that “Better Call Saul” will end after six seasons, so Season 5 is unlikely to wrap up all of the series’ loose ends. That said, there’s still plenty of ground to cover in its upcoming 10 episodes. Check out the teaser photos from the upcoming season below:

