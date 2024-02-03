Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk discovers shocking royal connection

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk recently discovered that he's a distant relation to King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

Appearing on season 10 of Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr, a genealogical docuseries broadcast on PBS, the Saul Goodman actor remarked "that is wild" as the show's host asked him the star how the revelation made him feel.

"Like a part of history that I didn't think I was any part of," he said. "But I'm an American, I'm not a monarchist. I don't believe in that.

"You know, I feel like it's a little twisted. I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilisation. But I think that we've gone to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

Upon being told that he and King Charles are in fact 11th cousins - his fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was born out of wedlock to Maria Catharina and the Duke of Plon - Odenkirk laughed: "Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that!"

He added: "That's so funny, man. Oh, that is crazy!"

It's now nearly two years on from the final episodes of Better Call Saul, which wrapped up six seasons in 2022 by shutting Odenkirk's crafty lawyer behind bars.

Discussing his anxieties surrounding future projects, the star said on US talkshow Today: "If I sit around waiting for something as wonderful in it's conception as Saul, which came out of Breaking Bad which is maybe the best series ever, if I wait for that very thing to happen again, I'll never make another show."

Better Call Saul aired on AMC in the US and on Netflix in the UK.



