"Better off being the favourite"', says All Blacks' head coach Hansen

"You know, you're better off being the favourite then you are the underdog. You know, like if we came here and everyone said, they've got no show of winning it, you know, it's a bit tough, isn't it? But, you come here and you've got to show, well, I think, that's way better. I'd rather have a favourite race horse than the outsider. Favourites normally win over time more often then they lose. So, just because we're one of the favourites doesn't mean to say we will win it, we have to earn the right to win it. But, I think it's a better position to be in then to be seen as someone that can't win it."

STORY: All Blacks' head coach Steve Hansen said his side were "better off being favourite" as they prepared for their third World Cup Pool B match against Namibia on Sunday (October 6).

Speaking at a training session in Tokyo on Friday (October 4), Hansen said that he preferred to be a favourite as "favourites normally win over time more often then they lose".

New Zealand, seeking their third successive World Cup title, have won both their matches so far against South Africa and Canada.

