Better rain chances Sunday

- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Black bear approaches girl, grabs her leg in ‘scary moment’
A 17-year-old girl stood very still when a black bear walked up to her at a mountain lake in California as a friend videoed the encounter. Kimberly Mendoza and the friend were at Lake George in the Mammoth Lakes area when the encounter occurred, as reported by
- Time
Where Tropical Storm Hone Is Headed
Meteorologists have warned of potential overflowing streams and property damage due to the increased rainfall.
- CNN
A grizzly bear was standing on his back and went in for the ‘kill bite.’ He survived to tell the story
Shayne Patrick Burke lived to recount his harrowing encounter with a grizzly bear in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
- HowStuffWorks
What Is the Longest Snake in the World? Meet the Top 9
The Guinness World Record for the heaviest snake goes to the green anaconda, a massive creature that tips the scales at over 500 pounds — basically the snake equivalent of a grand piano. But when it comes to length, some ancient species stretch even longer than a school bus. These slithering giants are the ultimate combination of "long and strong."
- CBC
B.C. residents frustrated by FortisBC's 'devastating' tree trims
Residents in Keremeos, B.C., are up in arms after trees around the Southern Interior community have had their branches trimmed.Dozens of trees near power lines have had their branches trimmed by a contractor for FortisBC, which provides natural gas and electric services in the area.Residents of the village, located around 80 kilometres south of Kelowna, took to social media over the past few days to share photos and voice their frustration. One member of a local Facebook group called it "Keremeo
- CBC
Chatham-Kent's Rondeau Bay risks exposure to Lake Erie waves as barrier beach erodes
The placid water of Rondeau Bay in Chatham-Kent, Ont., is at risk of being exposed to the punishing and turbulent waves of Lake Erie. It's because the barrier beach that divides the bodies of water is being eaten away by erosion.Some people who live in nearby Erieau are noticing the narrow strip of sand — nearly two kilometres long — washing away. They say it could cause trouble for the bay and potentially jeopardize farmland, marshland and wildlife. It's something that's become all too familiar
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices fall across Canada following 'summer peak' prediction
The decline follows a prediction earlier this month that peak summer prices are in the rearview mirror.
- Associated Press
Young humpback whale freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail in Sydney Harbor
A young humpback whale was freed from fishing tackle that had entangled its tail during an almost 24-hour rescue operation in Sydney Harbor. The juvenile whale immediately began swimming toward the Sydney Heads and the open Pacific Ocean after government wildlife rescuers removed the ropes late Friday morning, Macquarie University whale expert Vanessa Pirotta said. Pirotta said the whale could have become entangled far earlier than Thursday.
- FTW Outdoors
Montana angler injured by black bear in surprise encounter
A Montana angler was injured Wednesday by a black bear that “swatted” his face as he fished alone on the Stillwater River near the town of Beehive. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the adult male did not seek medical attention after the incident. The…
- CBC
Hungry Japanese beetles a growing problem in parts of N.S.
The population of Japanese beetles in Nova Scotia is growing and that's contributing to the death of plants and fruit crops in parts of the province.The beetles are an invasive species in the province and the current infestation is raising concerns. Bernie Thorne, a grape grower in Berwick and the vice-president of the Grape Growers Association of Nova Scotia, said the beetles, which are fairly new to the Annapolis Valley, are hungry enough to do some damage. "There's enough population there at
- The Weather Network - Video
Nocturnal severe thunderstorm moving across AB, SK
A potent warm front is expected to bring severe weather trailing into the overnight. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
- Canadian Press Videos
Testing begins on filtering murky East River water for a floating pool making it safe for swimmers
After years of planning, a floating swimming pool in the East River may be closer to becoming a reality. The non-profit group Friends of +POOL is testing a filtration system that will filter out contaminants in the river making it safe to swim. (AP video: Joseph B. Frederick)
- Hilton Head Island Packet
Quiet in the tropics since Debby, but that’s likely to change in September. Here’s why
As Debby slowly moved up the Southeast coast as a tropical storm, the system showering Beaufort County with torrential rain and wiping out power.
- The Weather Network
Severe weather, tornado risk threatens Prairies, northwestern Ontario
Several rounds of severe weather will bubble on the eastern Prairies and part of Ontario this weekend, culminating in a tornado risk for many on Sunday
- The Canadian Press
Dozens of baby turtles set free in Quebec river as part of zoo conservation project
PIKE RIVER, Que. — The weeks-old baby turtle wriggles its legs as it's picked up from a blue tupperware bin and placed gently into a river south of Montreal. In a flash it's off, swimming deftly through the murky water before disappearing from view.
- The Weather Network
Hawaii on guard as tropical storm grows in the central Pacific
It’s relatively rare for storms to directly threaten the Hawaiian Islands
- The Canadian Press
Hawaii's Big Island is under a tropical storm warning as Hone approaches with rain and wind
HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Hone is expected to whip gusts and drop rain on the southern edges of Hawaii this weekend, potentially inflicting flooding and wind damage on the Big Island and raising the risk of wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.
- Futurism
Chinese Scientists Extract Water From Lunar Soil
Soil Says Using brand new methodology, scientists in China have discovered a shockingly simple trick to extract large quantities of water from lunar soil. As the South China Morning Post and other outlets report, the new technique has been tested out on Moon dirt samples brought back from China's 2020 Chang'e 5 mission — the […]
- CBC
Blue-green algae found in Belwood Lake reservoir, conservation authority warns
Blue-green algae has been found at Belwood Lake reservoir and visitors are being asked to stay away because it could be toxic.The presence of a small blue-green algae bloom has been observed near the boat launch at Belwood Lake reservoir, just north of Fergus. Signage has been posted notifying the public of the conditions, the Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) said in a release Friday.Some varieties of blue-green algae can be toxic to humans and pets.The hot summer days have created "per
- The Canadian Press
Wildfires in Brazil leave at least 2 dead in Sao Paulo sate. Dozens of cities are on high alert
SAO PAULO (AP) — Wildfires in Brazil's southern Sao Paulo state have killed at least two people, officials said Saturday. At least 36 cities have been put on high alert.