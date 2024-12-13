'Better serve our needs': Nebraska Medicine unveils innovation design unit
A Manitoba woman suffering from a post-surgery infection says she's going to lose her leg because a surgeon started a procedure he couldn't finish.Roseanne Milburn, a 61-year-old military veteran, was in hospital to undergo a knee replacement, but needed follow-up surgery after she developed an infection. She says she was told it would take a day for a surgeon to remove dead tissue from her right knee and stitch her up. Instead, she spent days languishing with a painful open wound because there
"The insurance company denied the simple procedure to correct the condition, saying it was 'pre-existing' because the baby was born that way."
Even when Luigi Mangione was surrounded with people who cared about him, he was isolated by a spinal defect that gave the athletic young man crippling pain and contributed to a jaundiced view of the American health-care system. Authorities charged Mangione, 26, with murder in the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, and New York police said Wednesday that they believe the motive was animus toward the health insurance industry and corporate America. Police found a three-pa
The dangerous problem of sleep deprivation leads to a health and safety crisis in prisons and jails.
In today’s Health Alert, the EPA has banned two cancer-causing solvents, TCE and PCE. One of them has been used so widely that it’s found in drinking water across the country.
Bonus: You don't need to follow it exactly in order to reap the health benefits.
Reality TV star Brandi Glanville has revealed she's spent $70,000 trying to fix her face after being struck down with a mystery condition which doctors have concluded could have been caused by a parasite.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva remains in intensive care in a Sao Paulo hospital but is getting better, doctors said in a statement on Wednesday. (AP/ Maycron Abade and Thiago Mostazo)
“Partisan, discriminatory, and harmful policy riders have no place in must-pass legislation such as appropriations bills”
Tom Simek decided to get fit after a health scare. It has provided many benefits, including making new friends.
New research shows that, for people with conditions like asthma and heart disease, stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine are more dangerous than opioids like heroin and fentanyl. Heather Palis, from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, spoke to the CBC about her research and how they want open conversations around drug use.
Two-thirds of NYS Healthcare professionals say we're experiencing a youth vaping epidemic
Most positive tests for RSV so far this season in Canada have been among the youngest, federal data says. And while Health Canada has approved an immunization that can protect all babies from the illness, it's only available in a few jurisdictions. For the week ending Nov. 30, about 51 per cent of RSV cases were in those one year of age and under, among those with age information.RSV usually causes a minor cold, but it can cause severe illness in vulnerable groups. Older adults and newborns are
Dozens of Nobel Prize winners are urging the US Senate to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services in a letter dated Monday. It was first reported in the New York Times.
I was diagnosed with epilepsy and most of my episodes happened upon waking up. I stopped using the baby monitor when I left for college.
Children in England are being set up to live "shorter and unhealthier" lives because there is so much easily available junk food in cities, the country's health chief has warned.
Snippets of discussions on popular message board Reddit offer a glimpse into the life of Luigi Mangione's health battles.
The four-level Regina General Hospital parkade will offer more than 1,000 parking spaces. The province's health authority says it will ease safety concerns among hospital staff who struggle to find parking.