Is it better to be a Traitor or a Faithful? Here's what Yahoo readers think

Paul, Ash, and Harry were the original Traitors in the latest series, but only one of them remains in the final. (BBC)

The second season of the BBC's reality series The Traitors has gripped the nation with another round of murders, banishments, treachery and deceit, but who will win: The Traitors or the Faithful? Out of the five finalists remaining, two are Traitors with Harry and Andrew poised to take home the final prize if they can evade detection.

Each role has its pros and cons, and requires entirely different skillsets to succeed. Some, like Harry or Paul, were able to operate undetected making friends and allies throughout the castle, which made them brilliant Traitors.

Others, like Zack and Jaz, used their sleuthing skills, powers of deduction and intellect to sniff out lies, misdirects, tactics, bluffs, and strange behaviour to sniff out and eliminate four Traitors making them great Faithfuls.

But which is the more fulfilling role in the show?

Yahoo News UK asked our readers Would you rather be a Traitor or a Faithful on the BBC show?: here are the results:

The Traitors - poll of the week results. (Yahoo)

It received 707 votes and showed 49% of Yahoo readers would rather compete in the show as a Traitor.

Some 43% of voters said they would rather be a faithful, with just 8% saying they were unsure.

Yahoo News UK readers were also asked: How much have you been enjoying The Traitors?

This poll received 622 votes with the most common vote being 10/10, indicating many readers were loving the show.

The average strength-of-feeling score on all the votes was 8/10.

