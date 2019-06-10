A better view, ramp access for fans with disabilities at Labrador arena

All sports fans in Happy Valley-Goose Bay can now access the stands at E.J. Broomfield Memorial Arena, says a town councillor, thanks to a new ramp.

Last year, a ramp was removed because it was too steep, but that made it nearly impossible for people with disabilities to watch games from the stands with other spectators.

This year, a lower-rise ramp was installed, and the nearby section of stands have been widened to allow for easier access.

"We wanted it in place before the Lab Cup because last year the Lab Cup was an issue with accessibility so this was definitely a priority," said town Coun. Jackie Compton-Hobbs.

"Last year there was no area down here for people with mobility issues to watch the game so they had to use the lift to go up stairs in Clyde's Room to watch from up there." Clyde's Room is the viewing gallery on the second floor of the stadium, secluded from the stands that seat the majority of the crowd.

Better views for this year's Lab Cup

"It wasn't ideal. It wasn't suitable, in my mind; these people wanted to be with their family and wanted to be socializing in the stands with the rest of the spectators," Compton-Hobbs said.

The ramp was unveiled in time for this year's Lab Cup weekend-long soccer match.

"It was well received and well used throughout the whole weekend," Compton-Hobbs said. "I saw fans here in wheelchairs, using walkers, using canes, people with mobility issues."

The stands have also been upgraded to allow for wheelchairs to fit in the section nearest the ramp.

"We have a space in between with seats next to them, so their caretakers or their family or whoever could sit with them," Compton-Hobbs said.

Alyson Samson/CBC More

With $900,000 from the federal government, she said, accessibility was a priority in the town's budget.

"I came up here several times last weekend, and there was no issue. Everybody was happy, the atmosphere was uplifting, there was smiles and praises and high-fives — everybody was very pleased."

The federal funding will also be going toward upgrades to the arena's electrical system and heating system, and the town will also be working on increasing accessibility to Kinsman Park as well as the Mealy Mountain Collegiate Sports Complex.

"The council approved money again this year to compact the trails over there. It's not ideal but it's an area we're looking at."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador