Betty Lee Candy Dish

- People
Teenage Walmart Employee Was 'Locked in' Store Oven Before Being Found Dead, Emergency Audio Shows
"Oven is on, unsure if the staff are able to turn it off," a dispatcher told other first responders
- CBC
Woman stabbed to death in south Ottawa park, suspect arrested
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
- People
Woman Who Accused Diddy of Raping Her When She Was 13 Claims 2 Celebrities Were Also Involved: Complaint
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
- CNN
A 19-year-old disappeared from her Illinois village in 1979. Almost half a century later, the cold case has been solved
Nearly 50 years after the cold case murder of a 19-year-old who went missing from her Illinois village, authorities have identified her killer through new DNA evidence.
- BuzzFeed
The Internet Has So Many Opinions On This Simple Phone Call From A Bakery Ruining This Couple's Gender Reveal
"Imagine paying $$, walking into a bakery with a sealed envelope from a doctor, curating a whole special, intimate moment with you & your partner... just to have some random careless woman ruin it with a single voicemail."
- CBC
Husband and wife get house arrest for defrauding search and rescue group
A couple who defrauded a volunteer search and rescue organization of more than $82,000 have been sentenced to a year of house arrest, plus another year of probation.Brian Bishop, 74, and Marina Bishop, 71, held longtime senior roles with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, or CASARA.Last week, they pleaded guilty to a single count of fraud of $5,000. Eleven other charges were withdrawn.Judge Bruce Short handed down his sentencing decision at provincial court in St. John's on Wednesday m
- People
8-Year-Old Girl Fights Off Assailant Who Entered Her Bedroom in the Middle of the Night: Police
The girl's mother told police that the suspect had installed a washer and dryer in the home a week prior
- People
Las Vegas Mom Was Found Dead by Hikers 30 Years Ago. Now Police Have ID'd Her Killer
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
- CBC
Sask. RCMP end dangerous person alert, say 2 suspects arrested near Tobin Lake
Saskatchewan RCMP have ended a dangerous person alert and say two people are in custody after a group of masked people reportedly shot someone and stole their vehicle Thursday morning.RCMP issued the first of several alerts shortly before 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. It said police received a report of a robbery north of Prince Albert around 8:30 a.m. CST.RCMP said initial investigation indicated a person in a vehicle near the White Star grain elevator was approached by multiple men in a vehicle. Th
- The Canadian Press
Georgia men who killed Ahmaud Arbery want a new trial
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men serving life in prison for murder after chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery in 2020 are returning to court Thursday to ask a judge for a new trial.
- CBC
Judge 'very concerned' after accused serial rapist derails trial again by firing of lawyer
The trial for a man accused of raping vulnerable women in and around the Calgary area has been derailed after he fired his lawyer a second time.Richard Mantha, 60, faces 20 charges alleging he drugged and raped women, most of whom he met through their work in Calgary's sex trade. The charges include kidnapping, administering noxious substances, forcible confinement and sexual assault with a weapon. On Wednesday, Mantha, whose ability to speak has been affected by a recent stroke, provided a hand
- People
Mummified Man's Body Found on Toilet in California amid Search for Missing Woman, Police Say
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau announces massive drop in immigration targets as Liberals make major pivot
OTTAWA — The federal government slashed immigration targets to levels that will flatten population growth as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted Thursday the government did not get the balance right after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Biloxi Sun Herald
Mother reports autistic child abused on video by MS Coast daycare worker. Arrest follows
A Mississippi Coast mother reported the abuse of her 3-year-old special needs child after she received a videotape of the alleged crimes.
- People
Ky. Mom Who Claimed Facebook 'Manipulated' Her into Killing Her Young Sons Pleads Guilty
Maurice Baker Jr., 6, and Jayden Howard, 9, were fatally shot in November 2023, prompting murder charges against their mother Tiffanie Lucas
- The Canadian Press
International Criminal Court reports Mongolia to its oversight body for failing to arrest Putin
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court reported Mongolia to the court's oversight organization on Thursday for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited the Asian nation last month.
- The Canadian Press
At least a dozen gang members drown near Haiti while ferrying ammunition to gunmen, official says
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Some 50 suspected gang members have died this week after attacking a coastal town in Haiti, including at least a dozen who drowned after their boat capsized, a government official said Thursday.
- People
Former Deputy Accused of Killing Cop Wife, Then Trying to Stage It as Suicide: 'Organized and Premeditated'
Anthony Shea, 49, was arrested on charge of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Eloilda "Ellie" Shea
- The Canadian Press
'Just horrible': Manitoba man who killed partner, 2 children sentenced to life
WINNIPEG — A woman told court Thursday that years of counselling and medications have failed to keep away nightmares about the gruesome killings of her daughter and two young grandchildren.
- PA Media: UK News
Teenager’s DNA and victim’s blood ‘found on clothing and machete’
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were killed in January this year in Bristol.