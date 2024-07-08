‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ Brings Back Crazy Frog For Early Aughts Nostalgic Music Video

Axel Foley is back for another onscreen mission, and he brought another nostalgic figure we never thought we’d see again.

In celebration of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Netflix has teamed up with early aughts ringtone icon Crazy Frog for a music video that pits him against the titular detective reprised by Eddie Murphy.

The pairing might appear random, given that Crazy Frog was a Swedish CGI-animated Eurodance character created in 2003, nearly a decade after Beverly Hills Cop III was released in 1994. But the character created by Erik Wernquist noted in the description of the YouTube video that he and Axel F “have been an iconic duo since 2005.”

Crazy Frog previously released a cover of ‘Axel F’, the original 1984 movie’s electronic theme song by German musician Harold Faltermeyer, which reached the top of the charts across most of Europe in 2005. His latest video offers a whole new remix of the track.

Lil Nas X also sampled the original theme song in his new track ‘Here We Go!‘ for the franchise’s long-overdue fourth installment, which is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Grammy Award winner said the experience recording the theme song was “actually kind of insane,” adding, “I was a bit emotional. And I know my dad and family probably went the most insane about me doing it because it’s so close to them.”

Murphy raved, “It’s just exciting to have some new music and have this brother be the one that’s on it.”

“I’m happy to do it,” said Lil Nas X. “I hope I’m not slaughtered by the people that love the original.”

Murphy reprises his role as Detroit-born cop Axel Foley in the upcoming Netflix sequel after starring in the first three films, which premiered in 1984, 1987 and 1994. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot also reprise their roles.

The newest installment sees Murphy’s eponymous character team up with his new partner Detective Bobby Abbott (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) after his estranged daughter, criminal defense attorney Jane Saunders’ (Taylour Paige) life is threatened.

