Britain's oldest synagogue 'saved' after 43-storey skyscraper rejected by City of London

Britain’s oldest synagogue has been “saved” after the City of London turned down plans for a controversial 43-storey office block which it had feared would leave it in darkness.

The plans for 31 Bury Street, close to the Grade 1-listed Bevis Marks Synagogue in central London, had attracted criticism after worshippers said it would make services “almost impossible” by blocking out nearly all sunlight.

On Friday, councillors on the City’s planning committee turned down the proposal, despite a recommendation for approval by the Corporation’s planning officers.

The synagogue’s rabbi, Shalom Morris, hailed the decision as a victory for campaigners concerned about the impact of the skyscraper on the historic site.

A previous iteration of the scheme was also previously refused.

How the tower might have looked next to Bevis Marks (City of London Corporation)

Mr Morris said the synagogue was “very pleased” city representatives had rejected “the flawed and inaccurate advice presented by the City Planning Officer to grant permission for a tall building in a Conservation Area, contrary to the adopted Local Plan.”

He said: “Now that this totally inappropriate tower proposal has been rejected for the second time in two years, we urge the applicant to abandon this project in its current form and not to lodge an appeal, which, we are advised by Lord Banner KC, has little chance of succeeding.”

Under the plans, the existing building on the site of Bury House would have been demolished and replaced with a 43-storey office block, alongside an extension and some community facilities.

The synagogue had feared it would be overshadowed by the tower (City of London Corporation)

The developer behind the scheme, Welput, said it was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision.

“We believe this project would address the increasing demand for sustainably-designed, high quality business accommodation and would play a crucial role in enhancing the City’s attractiveness and ensuring sustained growth and prosperity for its diverse business community. We are currently considering all our options,” the spokesperson said.

The long-running planning saga had attracted attention from around the world, with noted historian Simon Sebag Montefiore and the Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, being among those speaking out against it over fears of a blow to Britain’s Jewish cultural heritage.

Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary Angela Rayner last month intervened in the row, issuing a ‘holding direction’ which would have banned the Corporation from approving the skyscraper until reviewed by ministers.

However, the refusal means ministers will not need to call the application in, although developer Welput could still launch an appeal.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “The City Corporation’s Planning and Transportation Committee carefully considered representations both for and against the proposed development at 31 Bury Street. Following lengthy debate, the Committee has refused the application.”