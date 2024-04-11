Beware of Last Minute Tax Scams

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank could begin lowering its key interest rate at its next decision in June after deciding to hold it steady for now. "Yes, it's within the realm of possibilities," Macklem said in response to a question about the possibility of a rate cut in June. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and said that it’s begun to see the economic conditions necessary to lower interest rates. Economic data since Jan