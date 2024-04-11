Beware of Last Minute Tax Scams
Compared to its peak late last month, the stock has now dropped more than 50 per cent
If you're looking for passive income that lasts a lifetime, look to sectors that will be around for a lifetime! That includes these dividend stocks.
The central bank noted that while CPI and core inflation have eased, it is looking for evidence that momentum is sustained.
Disney released the official vote counts from its 2024 meeting of shareholders held April 3 — in which investors decisively defeated a campaign by activist investor Nelson Peltz to win two seats on its board. According to the vote totals disclosed in an SEC filing Tuesday, nine of the 12 Disney-backed director candidates received more …
When it comes to a top TSX stock, this energy stock has been doing quite well in 2024. But is it the business or the market in general?
This dividend stock is down 46% from all-time highs, providing a stellar 4.04% dividend as of writing, as the company rises higher in 2024.
(Bloomberg) -- A Chinese cement producer was in the spotlight after it suspended stock trading Wednesday, following a selloff that nearly wiped out all its market value in the final 15 minutes of the previous session.Most Read from BloombergUS Slams Strikes on Russia Oil Refineries as Risk to Oil MarketsChinese Cement Maker Halted After 99% Crash in 15 MinutesBond Trader Places Record Futures Bet on Eve of Inflation DataApple’s India iPhone Output Hits $14 Billion in China ShiftUS Core CPI Tops
NEW YORK — British Columbia's credit status took a double blow on Tuesday, with S&P downgrading the province due to the risk of "outsize" deficits, and Moody's turning its outlook negative. S&P Global Ratings blamed big government spending as it dropped its credit rating for the province and BC Hydro's provincially guaranteed unsecured debt from AA status to AA-minus. It's the third rating drop since 2021, when B.C. lost AAA status. "The Province of British Columbia's 2024 budget outlines contin
This stock has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Such unrealistic yields spell risk in capital letters. You should not touch it with a 10-foot pole.
Time to be a contrarian?
Trump Media & Technology Group shares were dropping again early on Tuesday after a sharp fall the previous day. Donald Trump’s stake in the company has lost billions in value over the last two weeks.
Entrepreneur and personal finance expert Jaspreet Singh of 'The Minority Mindset' YouTube channel makes investing information easy and accessible for people without a background in finance. Check Out:...
Not all gold stocks might ride the sector-wide bullish momentum similarly. Some might catapult to new heights, while others may lag.
OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says the central bank could begin lowering its key interest rate at its next decision in June after deciding to hold it steady for now. "Yes, it's within the realm of possibilities," Macklem said in response to a question about the possibility of a rate cut in June. The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate at five per cent Wednesday and said that it’s begun to see the economic conditions necessary to lower interest rates. Economic data since Jan
Key Insights Institutions' substantial holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities implies that they have significant...
OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has ruled out raising taxes on the middle class in the upcoming federal budget — but won't say if corporations or the wealthy are in for the same treatment. Freeland pointedly did not answer Tuesday when asked during a news conference about the prospect of new taxes on corporate Canada or others not part of the middle class. Instead, she emphasized the "urgent" need to invest in things that are important to Canadians, such as housing and artificial int
As the spring housing market in Canada kicks off in March, the Bank of Canada's interest rate announcement on Wednesday could provide valuable insights for prospective homebuyers who are waiting for the right moment to make a purchase. Experts predict that the central bank will exercise caution in order to avoid adding fuel to an already hot housing market. Kyle Benning reports.
These three Canadian value stocks all trade cheaply and have significant recovery potential, making them three of the best to buy now.
BCE is down 40% from the 2022 high. Is the stock now undervalued?
Costco is making $100 million to $200 million a month by selling gold bars, according to a Wells Fargo equity research note.