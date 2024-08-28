Bexleyheath: Man fighting for his life after 'road rage' assault in south London

A man was found with a head injury at the traffic lights on Erith Road (Google Maps)

A man has been left fighting for his life after a suspected road rage assault in south London.

Police were called at roughly 5.25am on Tuesday August 20 after a man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath.

The London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains there in a critical condition and his family have been informed.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on the same day.

He was taken to a south London police station where he was bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Constable Katie McGinn, who is investigating the case, said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed this incident or has dashcam footage.

“We believe that the victim sustained his injuries following a traffic incident, and subsequent altercation, involving a man from another vehicle.

“If you saw any part of this sequence of events, or if you have footage, please do get in touch.”

Witnesses can contact the police on 101 or 'X' @MetCC quoting CAD 1060/20Aug, or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.