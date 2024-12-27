Beyoncé Bowl now streaming on Netflix: Key moments to rewatch from masterful halftime show

Beyoncé has created another massive cultural moment and set a new precedent with her record-breaking Christmas Day halftime performance on Netflix, which is now available as a standalone special on the streaming site.

The "Cowboy Carter" creator brought the house down at NRG Stadium, putting on a spectacular 12-minute halftime performance as the Baltimore Ravens took down her team the Houston Texans on Dec. 25.

The show dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl" brought in 27 million U.S. viewers, according to Netflix. Among viewers ages 18-34, the live Ravens-Texans matchup was the most-watched Christmas Day game on record with 5.1 million viewers in the U.S. On the heels of this streaming record, it's easy to wonder if Netflix will try to make a tradition out of the Christmas Day halftime show, though Beyoncé's sprawling show will be tough to top.

For Beyoncé, creating cultural phenomenons is nothing new as she's set the bar with her previous Super Bowl halftime performances and other career-defining moments. She broke new ground with the surprise releases of her 2013 album "Beyoncé" and culture-penetrating 2016 album "Lemonade," as well as her legendary 2019 Coachella "Beychella" performance — to name just a few times Beyoncé took over public discourse.

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans flock to Netflix to rewatch the Beyoncé Bowl or experience it for the first time, here are a few unforgettable moments to watch for — ones you definitely wouldn't want to miss.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Special guests, special moments at Beyoncé Bowl

The halftime show marked the first time the Grammy-winning singer performed songs from her eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter," and she made sure to include some of her collaborators such as Post Malone, Shaboozey and "Blackbiird" vocalists Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

Beyoncé pictured with singers Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts and Tiera Kennedy, . The group sang "Blackbiird," the Beatles cover in unison.

Beyoncé's 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, also starred in the show, dancing a do-si-do with her mom in an unforgettable performance of "Texas Hold 'Em" at the end. And if fans give the special a close watch, Blue Ivy also appears early on as she dances alongside Beyoncé's backup dancers for several other songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were also quick to note that Beyoncé's longtime dance captain Ashley Everett made her return, performing alongside Queen Bey during halftime. Prior to her brief departure during the Renaissance World Tour, she danced alongside Beyoncé for 17 years and appeared in almost all her major performances and tours.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Who else was there?

During the performance the Texans Cheerleaders also joined in as well as 200 members of Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul Marching Band, shining another light on historically Black colleges and universities.

Beyoncé not only used the halftime platform to feature Black country artists, but the entire performance was an ode to Western and rodeo culture.

Other guests included Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera; bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., known as the “Jackie Robinson of Rodeo”; Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015 Nikki Woodward; and the first Black Rodeo Queen in Arkansas, Ja’Dayia Kursh. They were joined by Houston Texans owner Cal McNair and his wife, Hannah.

Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Grand entrance and grand exit

The megastar made a grand entrance in true Beyoncé fashion, riding in on horseback in a white cowboy hat and fluffy duster. She serenaded the crowd with her single "16 Carriages" as she made her way underneath the stadium. Before ascending to the field, she and others created a powerful image posing with horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

And of course, she ended the show on a high note, ascending into the air while singing her chart-topping tune "Texas Hold 'Em," accompanied by a massive sign that read "bang."

As fans know, Beyoncé first announced the album during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February when she released singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em." The songs instantly took the internet by storm, as did the album once it was released. The 27-track project has been a huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists and the genre's roots.

Before the night ended she teased fans by posting the date Jan. 14 on her social media. It is only a matter of time before the meaning of the date is revealed, but for now Cowboy Carter Christmas lives on.

Follow Caché McClay, the USA TODAY Network's Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @cachemcclay.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyonce Bowl now on Netflix: Here are key moments to watch for