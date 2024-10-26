Beyoncé Calls On Americans To Sing A 'New Song' In Kamala Harris Endorsement

Beyoncé declared that it’s “time to sing a new song” as she endorsed Kamala Harris at the vice president’s campaign rally on Friday.

“The old notes of downfall, discord, despair no longer resonate. Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem,” said the singer at the event in her hometown of Houston, Texas.

“Our moment is right now. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a chorus of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let’s do this.”

Queen Bey, who gave Harris permission to use her song “Freedom” on the campaign trail over the summer, told the H-Town crowd that she wasn’t at the rally as a “celebrity” or a “politician.”

“I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares, deeply, about the world my children and all of our children live in,” said the singer, who shares three children with her husband and rapper Jay-Z.

She continued, “A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies. A world where we’re not divided. Our past, our present, our future merge to meet us here.”

The singer has previously showed her support for President Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid and, most recently, backed Joe Biden on the eve of the 2020 election.

“We need you. Your voice has power and magnitude. Your vote is one of the most valuable tools and we need you. Your freedom is your god-given right, your human right,” said Beyoncé, who was joined at the rally by fellow Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland.

She added that Texas, a state where polls show a tight race between Rep. Colin Allred (D) is engaged in a tight race with Sen. Ted Cruz (D), plays a “pivotal role to change the course of our future.”

“We all have a role to play to make this a reality, we’re all part of something much bigger,” she said. “We must vote and we need you.”

.@Beyonce endorses @KamalaHarris: "I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in. A world where we have the freedom to control our bodies..." pic.twitter.com/Kw5BjKiPpK — CSPAN (@cspan) October 26, 2024

Related...