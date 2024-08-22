Beyoncé's Cécred hair care line taps 'Love Island' star Serena Page for new video: Watch

Beyoncé and her Cécred hair care line know exactly what has the internet buzzing, as the singer teamed up with "Love Island" star Serena Page for a new hair care video.

In the latest episode of the brand's series, "Who's in the Cécred Salon," the reality TV star is the next guest to sit in the salon chair and receive the ultimate Cécred experience.

During the 8-minute video, a "super excited" Page sits back as she talks to the brand's Director of Education, Dr. Kari Williams, talks to her about the current state of her hair. "It's been in braids about ten-plus weeks, it hasn't had enough TLC while I was on the island," Page responds. "It was just cooped up in those braids, so I just took it out a few days ago."

Page elaborated on her choice to get a braided protective style before spending weeks in Fiji while filming "Love Island" − but now she's ready for a middle-part "buss down" hairstyle. The reality TV star also revealed she hadn't gone to the salon in years: "I'm just a DIY queen when it comes to my hair."

Dr. Williams then gave Page the ultimate Cécred experience, using products such as the reconstructing mask treatment, the clarifying shampoo and exfoliating scalp scrub and the hydrating conditioner.

Of course, Page didn't leave without sharing some laughs, dance breaks and some candid behind-the-scene moments with her boyfriend and fellow "Love Island" star Kordell Beckham, who makes a cameo in the video.

Before the video's release, the award-winning hair care brand teased the idea of Page being the next figure to get her hair done at the Cécred salon. Following the Season 6 reunion of the popular reality show on Aug. 19, the official Cécred Instagram account shared a clip of a woman, presumably Page, saying "I got a text" while sitting in the beauty chair.

Meanwhile, the text read "A hot new bombshell has entered the Cécred salon!"

Fans were quick to guess the islander in question. One user wrote, "Girl Serena I know that laugh from a mile away." Another fan asked what was on everyone's mind, "Beyoncé watches love island?"

Page is just the latest prominent figure to team up with the "Ya Ya" singer in the name of hair care.

Grammy Award-winning singer Victoria Monet was a featured guest in another episode of "Who's in the Cécred Salon." Many other celebrities have tried the products and have been featured in Cécred campaigns, too.

Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with her mother Tina Knowles.

As fans know, the "Cowboy Carter" creator released her hair care line in February. She first teased the new business venture last May on Instagram while opening up about the impact of growing up in her mom's hair salon.

She wrote, "I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls," Beyoncé wrote. “I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

