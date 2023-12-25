Beyoncé's Childhood Home Catches Fire On Christmas Day

Beyoncé’s childhood home in Houston, Texas, went up in flames early Christmas morning.

At around 2 a.m. Monday, the city’s fire department got a call about a raging blaze at the singer’s former residence on Rosedale Street.

The couple currently living in the two-story house self-evacuated with their two small children before first responders arrived. They were uninjured in the incident, officials said.

Firefighters were reportedly able to contain a large portion of the flames in about 10 minutes, but had to cut into the roof to address the attic.

Though the Texas-born pop star hasn’t lived in the home for decades, it’s still revered as a landmark by her fans.

The singer’s family paid $64,000 for the home in 1981, according to TMZ. They left the three-bedroom house before Solange, Beyoncé’s sister and a fellow Grammy winner, was born in 1986.

Officials have yet to announce a cause of the fire.

