Beyoncé’s Christmas Day Cowboy Carter Halftime Show to Be Released as Standalone Netflix Special

If you missed Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the Christmas Day game between the Texans and the Ravens — or you just want to watch it multiple times over — well, you’re getting an extra Christmas gift this year. Netflix will release the show as its own special.

The streamer announced the news on Sunday, shortly after the live performance, which was dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl.”

Enjoy the Ho Ho Ho-down all over again.



Beyoncé’s show-stopping #NFLonNetflix Halftime performance will be available on Netflix as a standalone special. Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/TQZnbZ3Y2e — Netflix (@netflix) December 26, 2024

The announcement didn’t come with an exact date of when the special would drop, but the singer herself did mysteriously tease the date of January 14, 2025 during the performance. Of course, it’s Beyoncé, so that date really could mean anything.

During the halftime show, the Grammy winner performed multiple songs from “Cowboy Carter,” marking the first time they had been performed live. Among the setlist was “16 Carriages,” “Blackbiird” — which she sang with Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts (who performed at TheWrap’s Power Women Summit this year), Tiera Kennedy and Tanner Adell — and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

During that last one, Beyoncé’s oldest daughter Blue Ivy joined her on the field to do some line dancing, much to the delight of fans online. Blue Ivy wasn’t the only surprise appearance though; Shaboozey and Post Malone also appeared with Beyoncé during the show.

For now, fans can watch highlights from the game itself on Netflix. We’ll keep you posted on when the “Beyoncé Bowl” special is officially set to drop.

