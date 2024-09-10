Beyoncé compares fame to prison

The 43-year-old music superstar has been on the world's stage since she was a child as she performed in girl groups before securing fame as a founding member of Destiny's Child in the mid-1990s. The Texas Hold 'Em singer has explained that, while she loves creating music, she is uncomfortable with life in the limelight, and enjoys taking time away between her album releases and tours. She told GQ, "I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people…”