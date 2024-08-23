'TMZ' Says Beyoncé *Will* Be at the Democratic National Convention Tonight

If you’ve been keeping up with the Democratic National Convention this year, then you already know it’s packed with political power figures, star power, and A-list endorsements. From Lil Jon’s deliciously chaotic “Turn Down for What” roll call to Barack Obama’s (possible) penis joke aimed at Donald Trump—and a surprise appearance from Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris—seemingly anything can happen at the DNC.

So far, Patti LaBelle and Common have headlined performances at this year’s convention. Another megastar on the Democrats’ radar is Beyoncé, whose 2016 track serves as the unofficial theme song for Harris and running mate Tim Walz’s campaign.

DNC airs new “Freedom” ad to kick off the Democratic Convention pic.twitter.com/lXLqKi2rAN — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 20, 2024

Spectators have been holding out hope that Cowboy Carter will show up at the DNC and officially endorse the Harris-Walz ticket, and now TMZ is reporting she will indeed be there! Here's the report, straight from TMZ:

"Beyoncé is in Chicago, and getting ready to pop out for Kamala Harris on the final night of the Democratic National Convention... 'TMZ' has learned.



Multiple sources in the know tell us Queen Bey will be the big surprise performer as VP Harris officially accepts the Democratic party's nomination to run for president.



As you'd expect, Beyoncé's appearance is a huge deal, not only for Harris and the Party but in Chicago as well. We're told Chicago PD is on high alert as it's involved in security for Beyoncé at the United Center arena."

While there’s no *official* confirmation Bey will make an appearance, there are some factors causing a bit of side-eye. 👀 On August 20, Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison appeared on CBS Mornings, neither confirming nor denying her involvement at the DNC. “Every day, she’s in here singing ‘Freedom,’”he told the outlet.

Aside from launching her whiskey brand, SirDavis, earlier this week, Beyoncé seemingly doesn’t have any other public obligations, which makes room for the DNC. The “Texas Hold ’Em” hitmaker previously endorsed Democratic nominees Joe Biden in 2020, Hillary Clinton in 2016, and Barack Obama in 2012 and 2008, so an appearance doesn’t seem that far-fetched.



Rumors of Bey attending the DNC come after Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo campaigned with Harris in Georgia last month (complete with a high-energy performance of the bop that is “Body” by Miss Stallion). Spectators have been holding out hope that other celebs will come through with endorsements for the Harris-Walz ticket. While Taylor Swift has not officially endorsed any candidates—and won’t be attending the DNC—her fans have come together to campaign through Swifties 4 Kamala.

“I think the hope is now that this flip to Harris-Walz is exciting in and of itself, all these celebrity endorsements are going to kind of build up even more hype for this ticket. They’re helping to bridge an excitement gap between young and Black voters,” Tabitha Bonilla, a political scientist and professor at Northwestern University, told The Hill. “It’s shifting how we typically think about politics. One of the issues that Democrats have had with young voters and with Black voters is this feeling of the leadership not paying attention. They’re taking them for granted. They’re not holding up their promises. I think the hope is that it’s going to bridge this idea and make voters more comfortable, more excited and more willing to show up.”

