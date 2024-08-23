Beyoncé didn't ultimately show up at the 2024 Democratic National Convention despite speculation

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Recording artist Beyonce performs during a Get Out The Vote concert Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 680379257 ORIG FILE ID: 621183062

Despite heavy speculation of a possible appearance, music superstar Beyoncé didn't ultimately make an appearance at Thursday night's 2024 Democratic National Convention finale.

Apparently, she was never on the slate to begin with for the event.

“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” Beyoncé's representative told The Hollywood Reporter. “The report of a performance is untrue.”

A possible appearance made lots of sense in theory once word spread of a surprise guest to close out the 2024 DNC. Beyoncé gave the green light for Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris to use the song “Freedom” for her and Tim Walz’s campaign.

Outside of Beyoncé’s support for the Barack Obama presidential campaigns, the music megastar campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and endorsed the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential ticket in 2020.

While it's very much still possible Beyoncé will support the Harris/Walz ticket before Election Day, a DNC appearance wasn't to be.

