Beyoncé Gives Her Approval for Kamala to Use ‘Freedom’ as Campaign Anthem

She is yet to put a ring on her endorsement, but Beyoncé provided the backdrop to Kamala Harris’ first dance in her bid for the White House.

MSNBC Host: Harris Had Best Start of ‘Any Presidential Candidate’ in History

Queen Bey reportedly gave permission to the vice president’s team to use her song Freedom for her first public appearance just one day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed her to take his place.

Although Beyoncé has yet to officially endorse Harris, she is allowing her to use the track from her Lemonade album throughout the campaign.

According to CNN, Beyoncé gave Harris the nod just hours before she walked out on stage to give her first speech as a presidential candidate at her Wilmington, Delaware headquarters.

Beyoncé has made little secret of her political allegiances up to now.

In 2020, she endorsed Biden and Harris, urging people to vote on Instagram with a meme of her wearing a facemask bearing the names on the Democratic ticket. She also backed Hillary Clinton in her failed 2016 bid to become America’s first woman president and performed the National Anthem at President Obama’s 2013 inauguration.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, was quick to endorse Harris on Sunday, posting a photo on Instagram of the two women standing next to one another with a caption that read: “New, Youthful, Sharp , , energy !!!! You asked for it and our President Biden did what was best for the country ! Putting personal Ego, power and fame aside. That is the definition of a great leader. Thank you, President Biden for your service and your leadership. Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go.”

Freedom played on Monday after Harris was introduced by her husband Doug Emhoff and she walked to the podium for a 20-minute speech in which she paid tribute to Biden and said the fight for the future was also a “fight for freedom.”

“What kind of country do we want to live in: A country of freedom, compassion, and rule of law or a country of chaos, fear, and hate?” she added before walking off stage later with the same Beyoncé song blasting out in her wake.

A host of celebrities have publicly backed Harris since she threw her hat into the race, including Cardi B, Robert De Niro and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Pop star Charli XCX embraced Harris by tweeting that “kamala IS brat” and the post received nine million views in less than four hours on Sunday.

