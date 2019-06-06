Beyoncé had the best reaction to a woman talking over her to Jay-Z, and the memes are glorious

Picture, if you will, being blessed with the opportunity to sit courtside at the Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors basketball game next to Beyoncé. And then picture yourself leaning over the queen to talk to her husband Jay-Z as if Beyoncé was some sort of commoner. Can you? If we ever (unwittingly) did that, we would turn ourselves in to the nearest police station and ask for a life sentence. But one woman at last night’s game didn’t find such behavior odd in the slightest—though if she had taken a moment to look at Bey’s face, she would have gotten the hint.

And in a post-Lemonade world? Bold!

The clip of Queen Bey being visibly annoyed quickly went viral, and Twitter stepped up to the plate to provide our queen with the memes she needs. Her slowly fading smile says it all.

Imagine having the temerity to violate Beyoncé’s personal space pic.twitter.com/o3uTEghuku — Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) June 6, 2019

beyonce is so annoyed by this woman and hov gon’ hear about it on the jet pic.twitter.com/0na9BTL6C6 — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) June 6, 2019

Is there still room on the Mars mission, or…?

I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me https://t.co/Yaf4JKeMhN — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 6, 2019

No offense, but honestly, true. So maybe a little offense.

Imagine sitting next to Beyoncé and Jay and wanting to talk to Jay — Nick Vale (@nick_vale_) June 6, 2019

Being next to Beyoncé and talking to Jay is homophobic https://t.co/yzIPVNXOTs — Ira thee Third (@ira) June 6, 2019

Please turn your attention to the slight shove at the end of the clip.

It’s the moment we knew this lady was about to become a missing person in Oakland.

Beyoncé shoving her ass over at the end is the level of petty we deserve from our queen 👑 https://t.co/xDNXipQKiF — Jem (@JustJem24) June 6, 2019

this video of beyoncé pushing a lady is so funny to me... idk why 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/8rUianbDJS — WAS TURNTM*NAJ [s*sp*nded] (@tvrntxtingz) June 6, 2019

beyonce definitely didn’t think that tonight of all nights that she’d have to hit a woman with a shoulder nudge in rare burberry but here we are. — Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) June 6, 2019

Beyonce: “This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split” pic.twitter.com/1BpSWdYzNB — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 6, 2019

Okay, okay, there’s probably no real shade here. The woman is Nicole Curren, the wife of Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob. Curren posted a pic on Instagram from last night’s game of the two sitting next to each other.

We’re all probably just reading into Bey’s reaction too hard. For all we know, the two women could be good friends. But the memes are just too good to quit.

mood: beyoncé dissociating at a basketball while a white woman talks over her pic.twitter.com/LlXZPskrP1 — brittany spanos (@ohheybrittany) June 6, 2019

Let this be a lesson to everyone: Don’t you dare lean over Beyoncé—especially to talk to Jay-Z, of all people.