Beyoncé Introduces Team USA in True ‘Cowboy Carter’ Style: ‘The Very Best of Who We Are’ | Video

The Paris 2024 Olympics officially got underway on Friday thanks to the dazzling opening ceremony along the river Seine. But Team USA had one more surprise in store for America as they recruited the one and only Beyoncé to welcome the Summer Games in style.

Hours after Lady Gaga and Céline Dion helped usher in hundreds of international athletes to France, the “Cowboy Carter” singer teamed up with NBC Sports to introduce the athletes from the United States.

“Get a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé said in the YouTube video set to her song, “Ya Ya.” “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us, the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation, all rooting together for them.”

After cute moments with the women’s and men’s gymnastics teams, the iconic singer then specifically name-dropped Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles with special shout-outs.

Say hello to TEAM USA with Beyonce. #ParisOlympicspic.twitter.com/9jv6SfRoIT — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 27, 2024

“Come on, you’ve got to love Noah and Sha’Carri, the fastest man and woman on the planet. They’ll race the world anytime, anyplace. How about Caeleb? Proud papa, back in the drink for more gold. And Katie, the longer the race, the better she swims. And I know you know my girl Simone — born to fly, destined to inspire,” Beyoncé narrated. “We’ve got superstars and we’ve got legends, we’ve got big dreamers who’ve fought their whole lives to get here, who gave up everything for one shot and made it.”

“That pride and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team and that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull over these next 16 days,” she concluded. “America, give it up for Team USA. The very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate.”

To follow along with all things Olympics, check out NBC, Peacock and the rest of NBCUniversal’s networks as they have streaming rights for America.

The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games run Friday, July 26, through the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11.

