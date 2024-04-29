Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter to voice character in new The Lion King prequel

The new film will explore the titular lion's origin story and his childhood with brother Scar

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter will star in a new prequel to The Lion King as part of the voice cast.

Blue Ivy Carter, 12, will lend her voice to Mufasa: The Lion King, which is directed by Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins.

The first trailer for the blockbuster, which follows the 2019 photorealistic remake of the Disney classic, was released on Monday.

The new film, which will explore the titular lion’s origin story and his childhood with brother Scar, is expected to appear in UK cinemas in December.

The movie marks Blue Ivy Carter's first film role, although she has previously performed on her mother's live tour - CBS Photo Archive

Blue Ivy voices Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively.

The 2019 film, a retelling of the 1994 classic animation, featured the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Beyoncé will return for the Mufasa film, which will feature original songs by the Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Thandiwe Newton, with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Glover also returning.

Blue Ivy Carter with her father, Jay-Z, and sister Rumi at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images North America

The first teaser trailer for the film was unveiled on the US breakfast show Good Morning America.

A voiceover says that Mufasa was born “without a drop of nobility in his blood” but “would change our lives forever”.

The movie marks Blue Ivy’s first film role, although she has previously taken centre stage to perform a dance routine during her mother’s live tour.