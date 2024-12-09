Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Reacts to Son-in-Law Jay-Z's Shocking Rape Allegation on Social Media

The rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 in an amended civil suit filed in New York

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles has seemingly weighed in on the new rape allegation against her son-in-law Jay-Z.

Shortly after the rapper (né Shawn Carter) was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in a civil lawsuit, Knowles, 70, “liked” an Instagram post from ABC 7 Chicago that shared details of the allegations — which Carter has vehemently denied.

The Roc Nation founder, 55, was named as a defendant in the suit, which was originally filed against Combs in October, in an amended complaint filed on Sunday, Dec. 8. A woman who identified herself only as Jane Doe said Carter and Combs raped her at an afterparty for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000, while a third, unnamed female celebrity watched.

The Instagram post liked by Knowles featured a photo of Carter and Combs with the words, ““Breaking News: Jay-Z, Diddy Named in Lawsuit Alleging Rape of Girl, 13.” Her “like” remained as of 1:30 p.m. ET.

Carter married Knowles’ daughter Beyoncé in 2008, and the couple share daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

A rep for Knowles did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Monica Schipper/WireImage Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Jay-Z Denies Allegation of Raping a 13-Year-Old Girl in 2000 with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: ‘Heinous’

Shortly after the amended complaint was filed in New York, Carter responded on Roc Nation’s X account, calling the “heinous” allegations a false “blackmail attempt” and slamming Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, as a “fraud” who hoped “the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle.”

The star also referenced his family with Beyoncé, saying the allegations and subsequent headlines would be difficult on his children, especially Blue Ivy.

“My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of young people,” he wrote. “I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit.”

He continued: “These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case… You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable."

Kevin Mazur/VF15/WireImage Jay Z and Beyonce attend the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.

Related: Jay-Z Says He and Beyoncé 'Will Have to Sit Our Children Down' as He Denies Child Rape Allegation

When the suit was initially filed in October, only Combs was named as a defendant, and his attorneys have denied the allegations, calling the suit an “extortion attempt.” At the time, the names of two additional celebrities — Carter and the unnamed female star — were redacted.

Jane Doe alleges in the lawsuit that she’d been trying to get into the VMAs in New York City the night of the assault, and was standing outside the venue approaching limousines that were bringing guests inside. The suit claims that one limo driver said he worked for Combs, and invited her to an afterparty.

The woman was allegedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement upon arriving at a residence for the afterparty, and was later drugged after being served a drink. The suit claims she was “held down by Carter as he vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched. After Carter finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched.”

Combs is currently behind bars on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, and has a trial scheduled for May 2025.

Read the original article on People