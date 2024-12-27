Beyoncé's Netflix halftime show now available as standalone special: How to watch

Look at that halftime.

This week, viewers were dazzled by Beyoncé's halftime performance during Netflix's Christmas Day NFL special. And even though the Baltimore Ravens dominated her hometown Houston Texans, Queen Bey won the night with her "Cowboy Carter"-themed halftime show, which drew 27 million U.S. viewers, Netflix said Thursday.

Netflix has now released the show, which streamed live from NRG Stadium, dubbed "Beyoncé Bowl," as a standalone special.

The 12-minute performance featured "Cowboy Carter" collaborators Post Malone and Shaboozey as well as "Blackbiird" vocalists Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy. Blue Ivy Carter, who previously performed with her mom during dates on the Renaissance World Tour, appeared during "Texas Hold 'Em" at the end.

"Cowboy Carter," the Texas native's country-tinged LP released in March, is the most nominated album by a female artist at next year's Grammys. The genre-bending album could mark Beyoncé's first record to garner an album of the year honor at the 68th Grammy Awards on Feb. 2.

After the performance, she teased fans by posting the date Jan. 14, 2025, on social media, leading to speculation about a third album in her trilogy after "Renaissance" and "Cowboy Carter."

In July 2022, Beyoncé released "Renaissance," a dance/electronic project that earned her four Grammys in 2023 including best dance/electronic music album, making her the most decorated artist in the awards' history. She later announced the album was the first part of a three-act project, making "Cowboy Carter" Act II.

Beyoncé Bowl setlist from '16 Carriages' to 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Beyoncé bookended her performance with her "Cowboy Carter" joint lead singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em," which came out Feb. 11.

"16 Carriages"

"Blackbiird" featuring Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts

"Ya Ya"

"My House"

"Sweet Honey Buckin'" featuring Shaboozey

"Levii’s Jeans" featuring Post Malone

"Jolene"

"Texas Hold ‘Em" featuring daughter Blue Ivy as a backup dancer

How to watch 'Beyoncé Bowl' on Netflix

How to watch: Netflix app or netflix.com

When will Netflix release the Beyoncé Bowl? Christmas week

Cost of subscription: Standard plan with ads starts at $6.99 / month

