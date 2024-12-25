Beyoncé NFL halftime show live: Mariah Carey kicks off Netflix’s Christmas Day game in Houston

NFL fans are in for a Christmas treat as Beyoncé is set to perform the halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast.

This year, the streaming giant is hosting the two Christmas games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar, 43, will take the field at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston halfway through the second game.

She will, for the first time ever, perform live renditions of tracks off her latest album, Cowboy Carter. She’s expected to be joined by artists featured on the record, which could potentially include Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the NFL stage. She headlined the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and also made a guest appearance when Coldplay headlined in 2016.

Other Christmas Day performances include a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey’s holiday chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ahead of the first game, and the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix singing the national anthem at the second.

ICYMI — Watch: Mariah Carey kicks off NFL on Netflix

21:56 , Oliver O'Connell

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS A MARIAH CAREY KICKOFF #NFLonNetflix pic.twitter.com/YWXbntRnyn — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2024

Touchdown

21:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Ravens 7, Texans 0

Game underway in Houston

21:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, December 25, 2024, in Houston (AP)

The Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans have kicked off at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

Baltimore begins at their own 25-yard line.

NFL's Netflix debut on Christmas Day kicked off without a glitch

21:26 , AP

Netflix’s NFL debut kicked off on Christmas Day without a glitch.

Mariah Carey opened Wednesday’s doubleheader with a taped performance of “All I Want for Christmas is You” before Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs faced off against Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens in the second game as the NFL showcases four of the AFC’s top five teams.

21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

NFL executive reveals why Beyoncé was their halftime show choice

19:00 , Katie Hawkinson

NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution Hans Schroeder said Beyoncé’s halftime performance will be “awesome” and appeal to a wide audience.

“I think her appeal, the interest she will have and she will bring from a broader perspective even with our fan base, will be awesome,” Schroeder said, according to The New York Times.

“It will be awesome to see that come to life and we think that’s a great way to add to the day,” he added.

When did Beyoncé last play a halftime show?

18:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Beyoncé previously performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 before taking the stage again at the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in 2016.

At the first show, the musical icon wowed the audience as she performed her hits “Love on Top” and “Crazy in Love.”

Then, in 2016, Beyoncé made headlines after her performance included references to the Black Lives Matter movement, Malcolm X and the Black Panthers.

Beyoncé performs at the 2016 Super Bowl 50 halftime show (Getty Images)

NFL executive ‘confident’ in Netflix livestream plan

17:00 , Katie Hawkinson

NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution Hans Schroeder said he’s “confident” in Netflix’s preparation to stream Beyoncé’s show live.

“I think there were some bumps, certainly, with Netflix, but everything we’ve seen, we think their plan, the work we’re doing alongside them, we’re incredibly confident in,” Schroeder said, according to The New York Times.

This remark comes after Netflix’s high-profile live stream of the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face-off was derailed by technical difficulties last month.

Beyoncé’s Christmas Eve message

16:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Beyoncé shared a Christmas Eve message on X a day ahead of her much-anticipated halftime show on Christmas Day.

I’m sending you big joy and love on this Cowboy Christmas Eve ❤️ I’ll see y’all tomorrow, in my city HTX 🤟🏽🏈🪕🌵🎄 pic.twitter.com/DFNmOjZNLr — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) December 24, 2024

The Christmas shift

15:00 , Andrew Georgeson

It’s not just us here at The Independent who are working this Christmas Day, with the Baltimore Ravens on the road for the second consecutive year. QB Lamar Jackson gave a diplomatic answer when asked if there was a ‘special meaning’ to being selected for the festive fixture in back-to-back years. “I mean, it is,” he told the Associated Press, trying to be diplomatic. “That means we’re good, but at the same time, I do want to celebrate at home sometimes with my family now. I don’t want to be playing on Christmas all the time — not all the time.”Lamar went on to say that he hopes he can catch a glimpse of Beyoncé’s set...

Beyoncé’s NFL history

14:16 , Andrew Georgeson

Beyoncé is no stranger to half time shows, having performed during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and again with Coldplay in 2016. Many critics believed she stole the limelight from Chris Martin’s band.

“Roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24”

13:07 , Andrew Georgeson

Beyoncé poked fun at Netflix after the buffering issues during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. Here’s hoping for better luck this time...

How to watch

12:25 , Andrew Georgeson

The centrepiece of Netflix’s Christmas programming this year - aside from the usual serving of festive movies - is two live NFL games, including a special half time performance from Beyoncé! The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar is expected to perform songs from her album Cowboy Carter at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Texans. Here’s how to watch...

