Beyoncé NFL halftime show – LIVE: How to watch Christmas Day performance as anticipation builds

NFL fans are in for a Christmas treat as Beyoncé is set to perform the halftime show for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday broadcast.

This year, the streaming giant will host the two Christmas games between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. EST and the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. EST.

The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar, 43, will take the field at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston halfway through the second game.

She will, for the first time ever, perform live renditions of tracks off her latest album, Cowboy Carter. She’s expected to be joined by artists featured on the record, which could potentially include Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus and Post Malone.

Beyoncé is no stranger to the NFL stage. She headlined the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show and also made a guest appearance when Coldplay headlined in 2016.

Other Christmas Day performances include a pre-taped recording of Mariah Carey’s holiday chart-topper “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ahead of the first game, and the Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix singing the national anthem at the second.

Key Ponts

The Christmas shift

15:00 , Andrew Georgeson

It’s not just us here at The Independent who are working this Christmas Day, with the Baltimore Ravens on the road for the second consecutive year. QB Lamar Jackson gave a diplomatic answer when asked if there was a ‘special meaning’ to being selected for the festive fixture in back-to-back years. “I mean, it is,” he told the Associated Press, trying to be diplomatic. “That means we’re good, but at the same time, I do want to celebrate at home sometimes with my family now. I don’t want to be playing on Christmas all the time — not all the time.”Lamar went on to say that he hopes he can catch a glimpse of Beyoncé’s set...

Beyoncé’s NFL history

14:16 , Andrew Georgeson

Beyoncé is no stranger to half time shows, having performed during Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and again with Coldplay in 2016. Many critics believed she stole the limelight from Chris Martin’s band.

“Roasted by beyoncé 12.24.24”

13:07 , Andrew Georgeson

Beyoncé poked fun at Netflix after the buffering issues during the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight. Here’s hoping for better luck this time...

How to watch

12:25 , Andrew Georgeson

The centrepiece of Netflix’s Christmas programming this year - aside from the usual serving of festive movies - is two live NFL games, including a special half time performance from Beyoncé! The 29-time Grammy-winning pop superstar is expected to perform songs from her album Cowboy Carter at the NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Texans. Here’s how to watch...

