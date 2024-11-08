Beyoncé passes Jay-Z in all-time Grammy nominations

Beyoncé has made history by becoming the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, overtaking her husband Jay-Z.

The couple had been tied on 88 nominations each - but Beyoncé has now pulled ahead thanks to recognition for her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

She picked up her 89th nomination in the best pop solo performance category on Friday, for the song Bodyguard. The full shortlists for the 2025 awards are currently being announced.

Beyoncé is already the Recording Academy's most-honoured artist, with 32 wins as a solo artist and a further three as part of Destiny's Child.

However, she has never won the coveted album of the year trophy, despite four nominations in the category.

Most recently, Harry Styles beat her to that prize at the 2023 ceremony, where Beyoncé's disco odyssey Renaissance had been the bookmakers' favourite to win.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z appeared to scold Grammy voters for Beyonce's lack of recognition in the top category as he accepted a lifetime achievement prize.

"I don't want to embarrass this young lady," he told the audience. "But she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year.

"So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won album of the year. That doesn't work."

She is widely expected to pick up her fifth nod for album of the year as the full nominations for the 2025 Grammys are revealed on Friday.

Other artists expected to be in the running for the top prize include Taylor Swift for The Tortured Poets Department, Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Chappell Roan for The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess.

The nominations for all 94 Grammy categories are being revealed in a livestream on the ceremony's YouTube Channel, featuring Kylie Minogue, Mark Ronson and Victoria Monét.

British star Raye picked up several early nominations, including songwriter of the year and best new artist.

The Rolling Stones were also on the shortlist for best rock album for Hackney Diamonds, their first album of original material since 2016.

This story will be updated as the shortlist comes into focus.