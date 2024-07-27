Beyoncé Proclaims “Give It Up For Team U.S.A.” In Paris Olympics Boost For Simone Biles & Other Athletes

The opening ceremony of the Paris Games is barely over, and already its starting to look a lot like the #Beylympics, at least to Team USA.

Having given Vice President Kamala Harris permission to use her ‘Freedom’ tune for her newly launched POTUS campaign, Beyoncé is now flying the flag for Simon Biles, LeBrone James, Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and all other American athletes competing in France over the next 16 days.

More from Deadline

In a video that dropped during NBC and Peacock’s primetime replay of Friday’s Opening Ceremony, the hatted and booted Cowboy Carter superstar gave her ‘YA YA’ hit a revamp for the hometown team. “Get a look at America, y’all,” Beyoncé declared as Biles, Men’s Gymnasts Fredrick Richard and Asher Hong, and others appeared on screen. “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us.”

“That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team,” the top Grammy winner of all time added with hair perpetually billowing. “And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.” – as you can see above

On a day that has seen superstars Lady Gaga and Celine Dion snag the Olympic spotlight in opening ceremony stints, along with global sensation French-Malian singer-songwriter Aya Nakamura, Queen Bey’s network shout-out to the athletes of the “big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation” of America was a true marquee moment on a media and rain drenched day for the City of Light.

As NFL legend and NBC Olympics commentator Preston Manning put it tonight when the video debuted – “Let Beyoncé do all the talking.”

Having unofficially started a couple of days ago, the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad run until August 11.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.