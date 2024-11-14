Beyoncé has released lots of new products. Here's a Beyhive gift guide for the holidays

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has provided her fans with plenty of new products to covet as she's launched multiple business ventures within the last year.

As the holidays approach, here's a gift guide for Queen Bey fans or those looking for a gift for a Hive member this season.

SirDavis, an American whiskey inspired by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's paternal great-grandfather Davis Hogue, is ready to be sampled by whiskey enthusiast Matt Bolus at Gertie's Whiskey Bar in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

SirDavis whiskey

This year Beyoncé announced her SirDavis whiskey line with Moët Hennessy. The new liquor line is named after her great-grandfather Davis Hogue, who was a successful moonshiner in the American South during Prohibition. Whiskey experts in Nashville recently put the brand to the ultimate taste test, but fans can be their own judge.

The American whiskey is selling for $89.99 on sirdavis.com. The drink can also be found in select stores and bars.

Cé Lumière, Cé Noir

The Grammy-winning singer also recently launched her latest fragrance Cé Lumière, which comes a year after she first released Cé Noir. The scent is the newest addition to Beyoncé's perfume line.

The fragrance comes in a gold-colored bottled, while Cé Noir features a silver exterior. The perfumes are going for $160 apiece. Fans can preorder Cé Lumière at parfum.beyonce.com for November shipping. Cé Noir is currently available.

Levii's Jeans

Beyoncé also teamed up with denim powerhouse Levi's this year to release a new collection, which she showed off in a cheekily nostalgic commercial.

The collection features her outfit from the ad, including a reimagined version of Levi's 501 '90s jeans for $98 and the essential sporty T-shirt for $29.50, available on levis.com. The collaboration comes on the heels of Beyoncé's hit song with Post Malone, "Levii's Jeans."

Cécred holiday set

Beyoncé's launched her hair care line Cécred in February. She first teased the new business venture in May 2023 on Instagram while opening up about the impact of growing up in her mom's hair salon. The line features multiple products including a clarifying shampoo and scalp scrub, a reconstructing treatment mask, a hydrating shampoo, a moisturizing deep conditioner and more.

Ahead of the holidays, the brand has some ready-to-go gift sets featuring some of its best-selling products. Fans can purchase the limited edition wash-day kit for $100 and restoring ritual set for $120 at cecred.com. The brand is also selling a widely discussed candle for $60.

'Matriarch' memoir

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles recently announced that she's ready to share her story and she'll be releasing a memoir titled "Matriarch." While the new book won't be available until April 22, fans can preorder the novel at TinaKnowlesBook.com.

When speaking out about her forthcoming project Knowles wrote, "I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity." And of course, the new venture has gotten the stamp of approval from Queen Bey, who says she "couldn't be prouder."

'Cowboy Carter' official merch

Since Beyoncé released her eighth studio album "Cowboy Carter" March 29, it's broken many records and made history. It's clear her strides will make a long-term impact on the country music sphere and music industry as a whole.

And with the new album came new cowboy core merchandise. There are many items still available for purchase on shop.beyonce.com, including official album vinyls, a denim cowboy hat, a woven shirt, a fleece crewneck, a "Cowboy Carter" sash and a denim jacket.

There's certainly no shortage of Beyoncé-inspired trinkets and treats to choose from this holiday season.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyoncé's latest business ventures: A gift guide for the Beyhive