Beyoncé Says She 'Would Be a Walking Dead' Without the Ability to Sing: 'It's What I Was Born to Do'

In a 'GQ' cover story, the pop/R&B megastar also explained why making music isn't "work" for her

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Beyoncé at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2024 in Los Angeles

Beyoncé's need to make music is undeniable.

In a GQ cover story on Tuesday, Sept. 10, the pop/R&B megastar, 43, opened up about why she "would be a walking dead" if she couldn't sing.

"My voice has always been my companion," Beyoncé told the publication. "It’s why I have always been able to be happy alone. Music understands my heart even when I can’t find words."

Bryce Anderson/GQ Beyoncé for 'GQ'

She added that she always finds her "peace" in "private sanctuaries" like the studio and the car.

"Singing soothes me," Beyoncé said. "It steadies my heartbeat, it’s my best hit of dopamine. There’s a certain magic in sitting at the piano, and letting my fingers play random chords as I just let any and everything come out."

The "Church Girl" artist said that singing has "healed" her time and again.

Beyoncé called music "one of the deepest joys" of her life.

Bryce Anderson/GQ Beyoncé for GQ

"Without singing, without music, without creating, I would be a walking dead," the "Texas Hold 'Em" performer said. "Creating music isn’t work for me; it’s what I was born to do."

Beyoncé noted that she does have passions beyond music, including taking baths with essential oils, acupuncture, cupping and reflexology.

Added the 32-time Grammy winner: "I make honey, paint, decorate, swim, and design clothes and stages. I have written children’s books for my children and design animation. Anything creative makes me happy."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Beyoncé revealed she didn't want her elder daughter Blue Ivy, 12, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, onstage with her during her recent tour.

Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, 2024.

"Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter and actress," said the "Love on Top" hitmaker of her daughter. "She has been creating characters since she was 3."

While she called Blue "a natural," Beyoncé didn't want her onstage.

"Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes," the proud mom said.

Beyoncé also shares twins Sir and Rumi, 7, with the "Renegade" rapper, 54.



Read the original article on People.