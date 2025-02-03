Beyoncé 'In Shock' to Win Best Country Album - Presented by Taylor Swift! - at the 2025 Grammys

The singer also won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration on “II Most Wanted” with Miley Cyrus

Beyoncé cinched her first Grammy for best country album.

At the 2025 Grammys, the Cowboy Carter singer won the award which was presented by Taylor Swift.

Beyoncé was nominated in another 10 categories, and won best country duo/group performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus, “II Most Wanted," before the telecast.

"Wow, I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years," a shocked Beyoncé said after she reached the stage. "Oh, my God, I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this, this album we worked so hard on it."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think sometimes genre is a Cold War to keep us in a place as artists. And I just want to encourage people to do this," she said, adding, "Stay persistent."

"Wow, I like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators. Thank you. This wouldn't have been this album without you. Like to thank God again and my fans. And I still am in shock, thank you so much for this honor."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Beyonce and Taylor Swift at 67th Annual Grammy Awards Show in Los Angele

The album, like many of Beyoncé’s works, blends a diverse mix of musical genres. It is conceptualized as a radio broadcast by the fictional KNTRY Radio Texas, with country superstars Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Linda Martell acting as disc jockeys.

The 27-track album features collaborations with big names including Miley Cyrus and Post Malone — plus Beyoncé's 6½-year-old daughter Rumi — as well Black country artists such as Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, Shaboozey and Willie Jones. Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers, Jon Batiste, Gary Clark Jr. and Rhiannon Giddens perform instruments on various tracks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

Swift was confirmed to present at the Grammys days before music's biggest night.

The 14-time Grammy winner is up for six awards this year: best music video, song of the year and record of the year with "Fortnight" with Post Malone, best pop duo/group performance with Gracie Abrams for "us" and best pop vocal album and album of the year for The Tortured Poets Department.

Swift and Beyoncé are both in the running to win album of the year. If Beyoncé wins, it will be her first victory in the category, but it would be Swift's record-breaking fifth if she won.

Kevin Winter/Getty Taylor Swift on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Related: Grammys Producer Ben Winston 'Nervous', Says a 'Few Things Hang in the Balance' Ahead of Big Show (Exclusive)

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 67th annual Grammy Awards as they're broadcasting live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



Read the original article on People