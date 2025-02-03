Beyoncé Shocked Face Goes Viral After Country Album Win At Grammys; Taylor Swift Presents Award

Beyoncé was shocked by her win at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and her reaction after Taylor Swift announced her as the winner in the Best Country Album category went viral.

The singer won at the Grammys for Cowboy Carter, a category where Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson were nominated.

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” Beyoncé said after taking the stage to receive her trophy. “Wow! I want to thank God. Oh my God! That I am able to still do what I love after so many years.”

She continued, “I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.”

Beyoncé went on to thank her family and all the artists that collaborated with her on Cowboy Carter, adding, “Thank you. This wouldn’t have been this album without you.”

“Like to thank God again and my fans and I still am in shock,” she added. “So thank you so much for this honor.”

Watch Beyoncé winning in the video below.

Taylor Swift presents Beyoncé with award after Best Country Album win #Grammys pic.twitter.com/Hbj5z2I4B2 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 3, 2025

