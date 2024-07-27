Beyoncé Sparkles In Olympics Hype Video: 'Give It Up For Team USA'

Beyoncé showed love to Team USA as she cheered on athletes in a hype video for the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The music icon — who starred in the clip that aired during NBC and Peacock’s primetime replay of the opening ceremony — donned a sparkling red, white and blue “USA” bodysuit along with a cowboy hat and boots as she greeted members of both the men’s and women’s gymnastics teams.

“Oui oui, Paris — we snappin’,” said Queen Bey as her song “Ya Ya” off her “Cowboy Carter” album began to play in the background.

Beyoncé, along with several athletes including Sha’Carri Richardson and Katie Ledecky, clapped and grooved to the tune.

“Get a look at America, y’all, these hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us — the people of this big, bold, beautiful, complicated nation,” Beyoncé said in the hype video.

She went on to give shoutout to stars representing the U.S. such as Caeleb Dressel and Simone Biles as a series of clips played from past competitions.

“That pride and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team and that’s what makes me believe in this team,” she said.

“And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA. The very best of who we are.”

